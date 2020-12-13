Turkey implements nationwide curfew amid COVID-19 crisis

DUBAI: Turkey has started a nationwide curfew last Friday in continued efforts to curb a new wave of COVID-19 infections, national daily Hurriyet has reported.
The curfew, which ends on Monday, was the second of its kind ever since Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced new restrictions over rising cases of the disease.
Turkey has recorded over 1.8 million cases of the virus since the outbreak began.
Sectors including health, agriculture and production were exempted from the curfew, while other establishments were only able to operate from 10 a.m to 5 p.m.
