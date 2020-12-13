You are here

Turkey implements nationwide curfew amid COVID-19 crisis
The curfew was aimed to curb a new wave of infections. (File/AFP)
  • Turkey has recorded over 1.8 million cases of the virus since the outbreak began
  • Sectors including health, agriculture and production were exempted from the curfew
DUBAI: Turkey has started a nationwide curfew last Friday in continued efforts to curb a new wave of COVID-19 infections, national daily Hurriyet has reported.
The curfew, which ends on Monday, was the second of its kind ever since Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced new restrictions over rising cases of the disease.
Turkey has recorded over 1.8 million cases of the virus since the outbreak began.
Sectors including health, agriculture and production were exempted from the curfew, while other establishments were only able to operate from 10 a.m to 5 p.m.

Kuwait’s Ministry of Health authorized on Sunday they emergency use of Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine against the coronavirus. 
A joint committee of the medicine registration and supervision department and the public health department approved the emergency use of the vaccine, assistant undersecretary for pharmaceutical and food supervision, Abdullah Al-Bader said in a statement. 
The committee’s decision followed a thorough review of the safety and quality specifications of the vaccine, he said. 
The committee, the official said, also reviewed results of clinical trails. 
The ministry of health will follow the safety of the vaccine following its use to ensure the wellbeing of the public.

