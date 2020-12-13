You are here

Frankly Speaking: Saudi Sports Minister on efforts to make the kingdom more athletic, and a destination for global competitions

Frankly Speaking: Saudi Sports Minister on efforts to make the kingdom more athletic, and a destination for global competitions
Frankly Speaking host Frank Kane speaks to Saudi Arabia's Minister of Sports HRH Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal. (AN Photo)
Frankly Speaking: Saudi Sports Minister on efforts to make the kingdom more athletic, and a destination for global competitions

Frankly Speaking: Saudi Sports Minister on efforts to make the kingdom more athletic, and a destination for global competitions
  • Contribution of sports industry to local GDP grew from SAR2.4 in 2016 to SAR6.5 billion in 2019, says Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal 
  • Vice President of Olympic Committee says Saudi Arabia welcomes all athletes to sporting events, even from countries with no diplomatic ties
RIYADH: In a wide-ranging interview for the latest episode of Frankly Speaking, Saudi Arabia’s Minster of Sports, HRH Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal spoke to Arab News’s Frank Kane on the challenges and opportunities of turning the kingdom into a sporting nation, and a destination for international sporting events. 

The minister also stressed the positive and influential contribution of the industry to the wellbeing in Saudi society through its inclusion of women and contributions to the country’s GDP. 

Answering a question on what the kingdom can do more to prove the repeated western media accusations of “sports washing” wrong, Prince Abdulaziz explained that hosting international sporting events is a part of Vision 2030’s wide ranging strategy that aims first and foremost to benefit Saudi Arabia. 

“Call it whatever you want to call it, but this (vision 2030) is a strategy that has been launched, that is ongoing, that is changing social life within the Kingdom,” he said during the interview. 

“We've seen the first tourist visa happening because of a Formula E event that happened in 2018 which launched which became a tourist visa.” 

As for the economical impact of sports, which as per HRH is an integral part of Vision 2030, he said “contribution to the GDP in 2016 was SAR2.4 billion ($640 billion), today it is SAR6.5 billion ($1.7 billion) in 2019” 

And as for social impact of athleticism, Prince Abdulaziz said that “All of our programs today that we do in the ministry of sports and the Federation is all about diversity and inclusion.” 

“They’re [Women] finding support also from the the players and their families. Things are changing and things are changing to the positive and we have to make sure that it changes in the right way.”

Prince Abdulaziz also stressed on separation sports from politics. When asked about if Saudi Arabia will participate in Qatar’s 2022 World Cup if it (the kingdom) qualifies, he said: “Our national team goes there and their national team comes here so that's not going to be an issue hurting our performance.” 

The minister’s comments were echoed by the Vice President of the Olympic Committee Prince Fahad bin Jalawi bin Abdulaziz, who spoke separately in Riyadh with Arab News Assistant Editor-in-Chief Noor Nugali about Saudi Arabia’s bid and efforts to host the 2030 Asian Games. 

When asked if the kingdom would welcome athletes from countries it has no diplomatic ties with, Prince Fahad said: “we already hosted a lot of international events and Asian events and there are participants from countries we don’t have diplomatic relations with. We’re talking about sports and sport people are welcome to come to Saudi Arabia in any event.”

Watch the full episode here:

Fury awaits as Joshua KOs Pulev to retain heavyweight belts

Updated 13 December 2020
AP

Fury awaits as Joshua KOs Pulev to retain heavyweight belts

Fury awaits as Joshua KOs Pulev to retain heavyweight belts
  • It was Joshua’s first knockout since he last fought in Britain in September 2018
Updated 13 December 2020
AP

LONDON: By rediscovering the thrill of a brutal knockout, Anthony Joshua cleared the way to a shot at being the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world.
With a big right hand that sent Kubrat Pulev, a durable but one-dimensional Bulgarian, to the canvas for a third and final time, Joshua secured a dominant ninth-round win in his UK homecoming on Saturday to retain the WBA, WBO and IBF belts.
It wasn’t long before the inevitable question was thrown at him: is WBC champion Tyson Fury next in what would be an all-British blockbuster to unify the four titles in boxing’s marquee division?
“Whoever has got the belt, I’d love to compete with them,” Joshua said. “If that is Tyson Fury, let it be Tyson Fury.”
If that felt a slightly non-committal response — and it was taken that way by Fury in a video message he released moments later — Joshua’s promoter, Eddie Hearn, left no room for debate.
“We know what we have to do starting from tomorrow: to make the Tyson Fury fight straightaway,” Hearn said, a big grin on his face.
“It’s the only fight to be made in boxing. It’s the biggest fight in boxing.”
An agreement in principle has already been reached on a two-fight deal between the two Britons for 2021. It just needed Joshua to dispatch Pulev in the first defense of his titles since regaining them in a rematch Andy Ruiz Jr. in Saudi Arabia a year ago.
He did so in impressive fashion, mixing patience with his renowned power to subdue and then dismantle Pulev in front of the first crowd for a British boxing fight since the coronavirus outbreak. Only 1,000 spectators — a number that included boxing royalty in Floyd Mayweather — were allowed inside London’s Wembley Arena because of government restrictions on the amount of people allowed into sporting events, and they witnessed a one-sided fight.
After sizing up Pulev by taking a cautious approach in the opening two rounds, Joshua went on the attack in the third and made his 39-year-old opponent stumble with a right hook that saw Pulev stagger to the corner and turn his back, forcing an eight-count.
Pulev smiled at Joshua, but was soon sliding down the ropes and onto the canvas after a flurry of punches that ended with a fierce right uppercut by Joshua.
Pulev got up and showed resolve to stay in a fight he was always behind in, with Joshua intent on picking the right moment and not leave himself open.
Joshua always had the measure of Pulev, using the left jab and his longer reach to great effect and hurting Pulev with repeated uppercuts that quickly became his go-to punch.
It was the right uppercut that knocked Pulev down again near the end of the ninth round. The end was nigh for Pulev, who got up but walked right onto a huge right hand that sent him shuddering to the canvas.
The fight was stopped with two seconds to go in the round, Pulev was beaten for only the second time in his career after a 2014 stoppage by Wladimir Klitschko, and Joshua raised his right arm into the air to celebrate his 24th win in 25 fights since turning professional after winning Olympic gold in 2012.
It was Joshua’s first knockout since he last fought in Britain, against Alexander Povetkin in September 2018, and it was brutal power punch when it came.
The last heavyweight boxer to be undisputed champion was Lennox Lewis — another to fight under the British flag — in 1999.
Joshua was hardly forthcoming in calling out Fury in his post-fight comments, preferring instead to thank the crowd and the British people for their support in a tough year.
“Since I came into this game in 2013, I have been chasing all the belts,” Joshua said. “I have been dealing with mandatories. Of course I want the challenge — it’s not about the opponent, it’s about the legacy and the belts.”
It was left to Fury to deliver the trash-talk in an expletive-laden video message he uploaded on Twitter, saying Joshua “went around the bushes” when asked if he wanted to the fight.
“I want the fight, I want the fight next,” said Fury, who was wearing a Christmas sweater for the occasion. “I’ll knock him out inside three rounds.”
Fury’s US promoter, Bob Arum, said he’d start Monday on working to put the fight together.
“It looks like the stage is set,” he tweeted, “for the biggest heavyweight championship fight since Ali-Frazier in 1971.”

