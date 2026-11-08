RIYADH: The main card for UFC Fight Night, set to take place in Riyadh on Dec. 5 as part of Riyadh Season, has been revealed, featuring highly anticipated matchups between some of the world’s leading mixed martial arts stars.

Headlining the event is a middleweight showdown between Nigeria’s Israel Adesanya, a two-time UFC Middleweight Champion, and Russia’s Shara Magomedov, who holds a professional record of 17 wins and one loss.

The spotlight will be on the main event between Adesanya and Magomedov, widely known as “Shara Bullet.”

The matchup brings together two fighters recognized for their striking skills and offensive abilities.

Adesanya will be looking to return to winning ways and strengthen his position among the division’s leading contenders, while Magomedov aims to secure a significant career victory against one of the most prominent names in UFC history.

In the welterweight division, Ireland’s Ian Machado Garry will face Ukraine’s Yaroslav Amosov in a matchup between two highly experienced competitors. The bout is expected to showcase a combination of technical skills and diverse fighting abilities.

The heavyweight division will feature a showdown between Moldova’s Serghei Spivac and Portugal’s Mario Pinto, in what promises to be a fiercely contested bout.

Welterweight action continues with Georgia’s Levan Chokheli taking on Turkiye’s Islam Dulatov, as both fighters seek to demonstrate their abilities and strengthen their standing in the division.

Brazil’s Mairon Santos will face Kyrgyzstan’s Akbar Abdullaev, who remains undefeated across 14 professional bouts, in a lightweight contest featuring two fighters aiming to continue their progress in their professional careers.

The matchups announced so far also include a light heavyweight bout between Russia’s Magomed Tuchalov and Moldova’s Ion Cutelaba, adding further variety to an evening featuring competition across five different weight classes.

Hosting UFC Fight Night reflects Riyadh Season’s continued commitment to bringing major international sporting competitions to the Kingdom. By attracting leading combat sports stars and organizing international matchups featuring fighters from diverse martial arts backgrounds and fighting styles, Riyadh Season continues to strengthen Riyadh’s position as a leading destination for major global events.