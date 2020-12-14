You are here

  • Home
  • Germany’s confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 16,362

Germany’s confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 16,362

Germany’s confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 16,362
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 16,362 to 1,337,078. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/jmrw2

Updated 14 December 2020
Reuters

Germany’s confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 16,362

Germany’s confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 16,362
  • The numbers are usually lower on Mondays, because there is less testing and less data being transmitted to the RKI on weekends
Updated 14 December 2020
Reuters

BERLIN: The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 16,362 to 1,337,078, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Monday. The reported death toll rose by 188 to 21,975, the tally showed.
The numbers are usually lower on Mondays, because there is less testing and less data being transmitted to the RKI on weekends.

Topics: Coronavirus

Related

Germany to allow deportations of ‘suspect’ Syrians, says minister
Middle-East
Germany to allow deportations of ‘suspect’ Syrians, says minister

Russia had nothing to do with suspected US Treasury email snooping, says Kremlin

Updated 10 min 36 sec ago
Reuters

Russia had nothing to do with suspected US Treasury email snooping, says Kremlin

Russia had nothing to do with suspected US Treasury email snooping, says Kremlin
  • People familiar with the matter told Reuters the hackers were believed to be working for Russia
  • One person familiar with the matter said the hack was so serious it had led to a National Security Council meeting at the White House on Saturday
Updated 10 min 36 sec ago
Reuters

MOSCOW: Russia had nothing to do with alleged monitoring by hackers of internal email traffic at the US Treasury and Commerce departments, the Kremlin said on Monday.
People familiar with the matter told Reuters the hackers were believed to be working for Russia and that they feared the hacks uncovered so far may be the tip of the iceberg. nL1N2IT0MC
One person familiar with the matter said the hack was so serious it had led to a National Security Council meeting at the White House on Saturday.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov dismissed the allegations.
“Once again, I can reject these accusations and once again I want to remind you that it was President (Vladimir) Putin who proposed that the American side agree and conclude agreements (with Russia) on cybersecurity,” said Peskov, saying Washington had not responded to the offer.
“As for the rest, if there have been attacks for many months, and the Americans could not do anything about it, it is probably not worth immediately groundlessly blaming the Russians. We didn’t have anything to do with it.”

Topics: Russia US Treasury

Related

Update US Treasury imposes sanctions on 18 major banks in Iran
Middle-East
US Treasury imposes sanctions on 18 major banks in Iran
US treasury is nothing more than a ‘jail warden’: Iran’s chief envoy Zarif
Middle-East
US treasury is nothing more than a ‘jail warden’: Iran’s chief envoy Zarif

Latest updates

Russia had nothing to do with suspected US Treasury email snooping, says Kremlin
Russia had nothing to do with suspected US Treasury email snooping, says Kremlin
New Mastercard study reveals rapid shift toward digital payments in Saudi Arabia
New Mastercard study reveals rapid shift toward digital payments in Saudi Arabia
Afghan government, Taliban to resume peace talks in January
Afghan government, Taliban to resume peace talks in January
China’s Alibaba, Tencent unit fined under anti-monopoly law
China’s Alibaba, Tencent unit fined under anti-monopoly law
Jessica Kahawaty gives King Bach a taste of home 
Jessica Kahawaty gives King Bach a taste of home 

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.