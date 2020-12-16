You are here

Saudi Budget 2021 Commentary: 'Saudi private sector will play a prominent role'

Saudi Arabia’s private sector will play a prominent role in 2021 and beyond, according to Washington-based economist Albara’a Alwazir. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
Saudi Arabia’s private sector will play a prominent role in 2021 and beyond, according to Washington-based economist Albara’a Alwazir. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
Saudi Budget 2021 Commentary: ‘Saudi private sector will play a prominent role’

Saudi Arabia’s private sector will play a prominent role in 2021 and beyond, according to Washington-based economist Albara’a Alwazir. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
  • Economist believes discipline at which Saudi government plans to execute its debt strategy will see debt to GDP gradually decrease
WASHINGTON DC: Saudi Arabia’s private sector will play a prominent role in 2021 and beyond, Albara’a Alwazir, economist at the US-Saudi Business Council (USSBC) told Arab News.

“The Kingdom has created strong fiscal buffers to withstand global shocks, as was witnessed in 2020 with the coronavirus pandemic. While it is pursuing a balanced financing policy, its renewed commitment to rely on domestic debt issuances in lieu of substantial drawdowns of its reserves will promote the sophistication of its debt market, while still remaining well below its debt ceiling of 50 percent of GDP,” he said following the Kingdom’s budget announcement on Tuesday.

“Furthermore, the discipline at which the government plans to execute its debt strategy will see its debt to GDP gradually decrease to only 4.9 percent of GDP in 2021 and further reduced to 0.4 percent of GDP by 2023,” he added.

"A noteworthy development is the reduction of capital expenditures from SR137 billion ($36.53 billion) in 2020 to SR101 billion in 2021, a 26 percent decrease. While the decline may seem considerable at first glance, the government noted that heavy investments in prior years to develop its infrastructure capabilities warranted a slowdown in its own spending while allowing the private sector to continue its growing involvement in the development of the country.

“The pandemic caused delays to a number of VRP (Vision Realization Programs) spending plans in 2020, yet the government is keen on delivering on these initiatives to deliver on its Vision 2030 mandate. The private sector will play a prominent role in developing the economy coupled with significant support from the Public Investment Fund, which has already committed SR300 billion to the domestic economy for 2021 and 2022,” he said.

Topics: business economy Saudi Arabia Saudi Budget 2021

Tadawul All Share Index up 0.7%

Tadawul All Share Index up 0.7%

Tadawul All Share Index up 0.7%
  • Wednesday trading: Thob Al-Aseel, Zahrat Al-Waha & eXtra recorded highest closings since their IPOs
Saudi equities ended the session on Wednesday, Dec. 16, with the benchmark Tadawul All Share Index (TASI) up by 0.7 percent, or 62 points, to close at 8,721.

Total turnover reached SR11.8 billion ($3.14 billion), with advance-decline ratio at 118:70.

On Dec. 15, the Ministry of Finance announced Saudi Arabia's revenues for the 2021 state budget to be at SR849 billion, with forecast expenditures of SR990 billion and a deficit of SR141 billion, or 4.9 percent of the Kingdom’s gross domestic product (GDP).

SABIC rose by more than 2 percent to close at SR101.40, after the company announced a cash dividend of SR1.5 per share.

Shares of Al Rajhi Bank closed at SR73.90 (+1 percent), and Yansab shares rose 6 percent to close at SR66.60.

Shares of Sipchem, Savola Group, Samba, Advanced, Riyad Bank, Bank Albilad, Sulaiman Al Habib and Saudi Cement ended their trading at rates ranging between 1 percent and 3 percent.

Shares of Thob Al-Aseel, Zahrat Al-Waha and eXtra recorded the highest closings since their listing on the market.

On the other hand, ACIG led declines today by more than 5 percent to close at SR58, amid trading of 2.8 million shares.

SACO shares fell 3 percent to close at SR54.

Topics: Markets equities Saudi Tadawul Saudi Arabia

