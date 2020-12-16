You are here

Saudi Budget 2021 Commentary: ‘Privatization and encouraging PPPs remain a key element’

Ismail Alani, Head of Government and Public Sector at KPMG Saudi. (Supplied)
Ismail Alani, Head of Government and Public Sector at KPMG Saudi. (Supplied)
  • The budget reaffirms a boost of business confidence, with a government that is preparing for post-pandemic recovery: Ismail Alani
RIYADH: Privatization and encouraging PPPs remain a key element of Saudi Arabia’s move away from oil dependency, Ismail Alani, head of government and public sector at KPMG Saudi Arabia, told Arab News.

“Saudi Arabia’s $264 billion budget announcement for 2021 is a recipe for economic recovery, support to businesses and correction of markets. The budget reaffirms a boost of business confidence, with a government that is preparing for post-pandemic recovery and achieving fiscal sustainability,” he said.

“The Kingdom and its leaders have bravely faced the pandemic shock on the economy in 2020 and showed resilience. The government was quick to adopt all necessary measures that support economic recovery and prepare health and safety precautions for the people in Saudi Arabia,” he added.

“The budget statement reaffirmed the government’s commitment to fiscal sustainability and spending efficiency over the medium-term, a trend that will be supported by efforts to contain costs, for example via efficiency gains, and continued determination to increase non-oil revenues. Privatization and encouraging PPPs will remain a key element of the Vision 2030 goals, measures that have been given additional impetus by the rise in public debt.

“Falling oil prices have pushed the economy toward diversification. Saudi Arabia hopes OPEC and OPEC+ will restore the stability of the oil market. COVID-19-related stimulus measures are likely to be eased further in 2021 as the domestic economy continues its recovery, but the government will maintain fiscal flexibility as insurance against additional domestic and international economic shocks. The PIF serves as a strong standby option to come in and support the economic correction. With the advent of successful COVID-19 vaccines, the Kingdom is on the road to a vigorous economic recovery,” he said.

 

WASHINGTON DC: Saudi Arabia’s private sector will play a prominent role in 2021 and beyond, Albara’a Alwazir, economist at the US-Saudi Business Council (USSBC) told Arab News.

“The Kingdom has created strong fiscal buffers to withstand global shocks, as was witnessed in 2020 with the coronavirus pandemic. While it is pursuing a balanced financing policy, its renewed commitment to rely on domestic debt issuances in lieu of substantial drawdowns of its reserves will promote the sophistication of its debt market, while still remaining well below its debt ceiling of 50 percent of GDP,” he said following the Kingdom’s budget announcement on Tuesday.

“Furthermore, the discipline at which the government plans to execute its debt strategy will see its debt to GDP gradually decrease to only 4.9 percent of GDP in 2021 and further reduced to 0.4 percent of GDP by 2023,” he added.

"A noteworthy development is the reduction of capital expenditures from SR137 billion ($36.53 billion) in 2020 to SR101 billion in 2021, a 26 percent decrease. While the decline may seem considerable at first glance, the government noted that heavy investments in prior years to develop its infrastructure capabilities warranted a slowdown in its own spending while allowing the private sector to continue its growing involvement in the development of the country.

“The pandemic caused delays to a number of VRP (Vision Realization Programs) spending plans in 2020, yet the government is keen on delivering on these initiatives to deliver on its Vision 2030 mandate. The private sector will play a prominent role in developing the economy coupled with significant support from the Public Investment Fund, which has already committed SR300 billion to the domestic economy for 2021 and 2022,” he said.

