KABUL: An explosion at a religious gathering in central Afghanistan killed at least 15 civilians and wounded 20 others on Friday, the country’s interior ministry said, adding that children may be among the victims.
Those killed and wounded were attending a Qur'an recitation ceremony.
Initial information suggested that explosives were placed in a rickshaw in a district of central Ghazni province, interior ministry spokesman Tariq Arian said.
Explosion at religious gathering in central Afghanistan kills at least 15 civilians: Afghan official
https://arab.news/5wtum
