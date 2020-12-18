Explosion at religious gathering in central Afghanistan kills at least 15 civilians: Afghan official

You are here

A smoke plume rises following an explosion targeting the convoy of Afghanistan's vice president Amrullah Saleh in Kabul on September 9, 2020. (File/AFP)
  • Those killed and wounded were attending a Qur'an recitation ceremony
KABUL: An explosion at a religious gathering in central Afghanistan killed at least 15 civilians and wounded 20 others on Friday, the country’s interior ministry said, adding that children may be among the victims.
Those killed and wounded were attending a Qur'an recitation ceremony.
Initial information suggested that explosives were placed in a rickshaw in a district of central Ghazni province, interior ministry spokesman Tariq Arian said.

German man charged with attempted murder in Carnival attack

  • The 30-year-old faces 90 counts of causing bodily harm and other lesser crimes
  • Prosecutors said the suspect was neither under the influence of alcohol nor drugs at the time of the crime
BERLIN: A German man has been charged with 91 counts of attempted murder for driving his car into a crowd celebrating Carnival earlier this year in the central town of Volkmarsen, Frankfurt prosecutors said Friday.
The 30-year-old, whose name hasn’t been released in line with German privacy laws, also faces 90 counts of causing bodily harm and other lesser crimes.
He is accused of driving his car at more than 50 kph (30 mph) through a crowd of people watching the town’s traditional “Rose Monday” procession, which included many children, in an attempt to kill them.
None died, but he injured 90, including 20 who needed hospitalization.
He is accused of planning the attack in advance and having installed a dashboard camera in order to record it. Prosecutors said the suspect was neither under the influence of alcohol nor drugs at the time of the crime.
The man, who was arrested at the scene, has refused to make any statement to investigators, prosecutors said.

