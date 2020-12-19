You are here

UN chief hails migrants’ role in responding to COVID crisis, boosting economies
Medical staffs tend a man affected with the COVID-19 in the wards of a nursing home of Kaysesberg, eastern France, on Dec.18, 2020. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)
Ephrem Kossaify 

  • Just as migrants are integral to our societies, they should remain central to our recovery’
Ephrem Kossaify 

NEW YORK: This year, International Migrants Day has a special poignancy to it. The millions who were forced by conflict and economic hardship to abandon their homes, family and friends in 2020 have done so amid a pandemic that has made visible the world’s deep-seated inequalities.

From braving harsh winters in makeshift camps to venturing into the sea looking for a safe haven in foreign lands, the most vulnerable are too often left to fend for themselves.

“Millions upon millions of people have experienced the pain of separation from friends and family, the uncertainty of employment and the need to adapt to a new and unfamiliar reality,” said UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. “These are emotions felt by migrants around the world every day.”

But it was by underlining “the outsized role” they have played on the frontlines of the pandemic’s response that Guterres has chosen to honor the world’s migrants this year.

While they remain invisible, “societies have come to appreciate their dependence on migrants,” he said.

Migrants have been the first to respond to the pandemic, he added, “from caring for the sick and elderly to ensuring food supplies during lockdowns. Just as migrants are integral to our societies, they should remain central to our recovery.”

The UN chief called for migrants to be included in every country’s pandemic response and vaccination campaigns, “irrespective of their legal status.”

He urged the world to implement the Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration, the first, intergovernmental agreement to cover all dimensions of international migration in a holistic and comprehensive manner.

The agreement was adopted after the September 2016 New York Declaration by 193 heads of state and government who committed to protect the safety, dignity, human rights and fundamental freedoms of all migrants, regardless of their migratory status.

The leaders also called for supporting host countries, combating xenophobia, integrating migrants and strengthening global governance of migration.

Guterres urged the international community to “reimagine human mobility, enable migrants to reignite economies at home and abroad, and build more inclusive and resilient societies.”

Antonio Vitorino, director-general of the UN’s International Organization for Migration, hailed migrants globally as “champions of resilience when times are tough.”

He said: “The dedication and entrepreneurial spirit (among migrants) we have seen this year reminds us that, as we move from pandemic response to recovery over the coming months, migrants will be an integral part of that return to normal life.”

He added: “Economically disadvantaged, many have become stranded, unable to return home, while still more have been forced to return without due regard for their safety. At the extremes, migrants may be prey to the criminals who would exploit their vulnerability for profit.”

Vitorino urged countries to intensify efforts to grant migrants access to social services and ensure they do not get left behind.

The nearly 300 million migrants are major contributors to host countries’ local economies, while their remittances also support millions back home.

“States should consider migrant workers’ positive assets who bring labor, skills and diversity to host communities,” said Felipe Gonzales Morales, UN special rapporteur on the human rights of migrants. “Migrants and their families should be fully integrated in national plans to build back better.”

Established by the UN General Assembly in 2000 and observed every year since, International Migrants Day is, in Vitorino’s words, a reminder that “human rights are not ‘earned’ by virtue of being a hero or a victim, but are an entitlement of everyone, regardless of origin, age, gender and status.”

He added that this year, “support and protection are needed if migrants are to contribute fully to their, and our, recovery.”

Kashmir’s indigenous people fear India land grab

Tensions have soared between Kashmir residents and New Delhi after the region lost its special status last year. (AFP)
Updated 19 December 2020
Sanjay Kumar

  • 10,000 apple trees belonging to forest dwellers destroyed in Budgam, Pulwama
Updated 19 December 2020
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: Communities in Kashmir fear being evicted from their ancestral land following the uprooting of more than 10,000 trees by the Indian government.

Media reports and locals said at least 10,000 apple trees belonging to forest dwellers had been destroyed in Budgam and Pulwama districts since late November, affecting the lives of more than 3,000 families.
Authorities said the move was to evict illegal occupants of forest areas, but local communities argued it was an attempt to remove indigenous inhabitants from the land.
Tensions have soared between Kashmir residents and New Delhi after the region lost its special status last year and the introduction of new domicile laws that allowed outsiders from other parts of India to live in the country’s only Muslim-majority region, where land rights used to be reserved for Kashmiris.
“I have been living in this land for more than three generations,” Shakeel Ahmad Hajam, from Sheikhor village in Pulwama district, told Arab News on Friday. “The authorities last month cut all the apple trees and other plantations which we have been growing for generations. After the abrogation of Kashmir’s special status last year, the government now wants to remove us from our own land. After removing the special status, the government is now after our land. I fear that the government wants to settle non-Kashmiris on our land.”
Nazir Ahmad Danda, the head of Mujapathar village in Budgam district, was also worried about what would happen to people like him who had been living in the forest area for generations. He is from the Gujjar nomadic community, which spends six months with their herds in the region’s hilly areas and the rest of the year at their homes in the forest.
“For us, it’s an existential crisis,” he said. “These trees that the forest officials have destroyed were part of our existence. We, nomadic people, depend on the yield to sustain ourselves in this harsh place where you cannot grow anything.”
The 2006 Forest Rights Act (FRA) gives forest dwellers the right to live on the land, manage it, utilize minor forest produce and use the forest for grazing.
Kashmir-based forest rights activist Dr. Shaikh Rasool saw the Indian government’s attempt to evict local communities as a move to facilitate corporate interests.
“That whole exercise is meant to clear the land for corporate houses who can use these lands for industrial activities,” Rasool told Arab News. “By destroying the habitats of the forest dwellers, the present regime is trying to help the corporates and is suppressing and muzzling the voice of the poor.”
He said it was already suspected that, when the region’s autonomy was scrapped, the government may be clearing the way for corporate and business interests in Kashmir as there was previously no door open to sensitive forest zones.

Topics: Kashmir India Pakistan

