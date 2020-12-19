Implementation of Riyadh Agreement praised, raises hopes of ending Yemen conflict

DUBAI: Yemen’s anti-Houthi coalition was praised on Saturday after President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi announced the formation of a power-sharing government, in line with the Riyadh Agreement signed with the Southern Transitional Council last year.

Gulf states, including the UAE, Bahrain and Kuwait, welcomed the implementation of the agreement on Saturday and praised Saudi Arabia’s efforts in reaching the deal.

The UAE said it hoped this step leads to an implementation of a quick political solution to end the unrest in Yemen, state news agency WAM.

While Bahrain called it an important step to strengthen and unify Yemeni efforts to confront the Iran-backed Houthi militia and achieve security, peace and stability for the Yemeni people.

The new government, announced by Hadi on Yemeni state TV late on Friday night, consists of 24 portfolios divided equally between the north and south.

The United Kingdom, which has been heavily involved in the political process in Yemen, also welcomed the formation of the new government and thanked Saudi Arabia’s efforts.

“This is an important step towards the implementation of the Riyadh agreement between the government of Yemen and the Southern Transitional Council, and another step towards peace that the Yemenis desperately need,” British Foreign Secretary, Dominic Raab, said.

Britain’s Middle East and North Africa Minister, James Cleverly, echoed the response to the agreement, which he stated needed to “urgently reinstate basic services.” He called for the new cabinet to work with the United Nations special envoy Martin Griffiths on “wider political progress” for the Yemen.

“This is an important step for enhanced stability, improvement of state institutions and increased political partnership”, Griffiths said.

“It is also a pivotal step towards a lasting political resolution to the conflict in Yemen.”

The envoy noted that more work needed to be done to include Yemeni women in the Cabinet and decision-making posts, especially following the historic precedent that Yemen’s political transition had set through the National Dialogue Conference.