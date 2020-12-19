You are here

Implementation of Riyadh Agreement praised, raises hopes of ending Yemen conflict

Implementation of Riyadh Agreement praised, raises hopes of ending Yemen conflict
Yemen's President Abdrabuh Mansour Hadi Mansour. (File//AFP)
Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News

Implementation of Riyadh Agreement praised, raises hopes of ending Yemen conflict

Implementation of Riyadh Agreement praised, raises hopes of ending Yemen conflict
  • UAE said it hoped this step leads to an implementation of a quick political solution to end the unrest in Yemen
Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Yemen’s anti-Houthi coalition was praised on Saturday after President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi announced the formation of a power-sharing government, in line with the Riyadh Agreement signed with the Southern Transitional Council last year. 

Gulf states, including the UAE, Bahrain and Kuwait, welcomed the implementation of the agreement on Saturday and praised Saudi Arabia’s efforts in reaching the deal.

The UAE said it hoped this step leads to an implementation of a quick political solution to end the unrest in Yemen, state news agency WAM.

While Bahrain called it an important step to strengthen and unify Yemeni efforts to confront the Iran-backed Houthi militia and achieve security, peace and stability for the Yemeni people. 

The new government, announced by Hadi on Yemeni state TV late on Friday night, consists of 24 portfolios divided equally between the north and south.

The United Kingdom, which has been heavily involved in the political process in Yemen, also welcomed the formation of the new government and thanked Saudi Arabia’s efforts. 

“This is an important step towards the implementation of the Riyadh agreement between the government of Yemen and the Southern Transitional Council, and another step towards peace that the Yemenis desperately need,” British Foreign Secretary, Dominic Raab, said. 

Britain’s Middle East and North Africa Minister, James Cleverly, echoed the response to the agreement, which he stated needed to “urgently reinstate basic services.” He called for the new cabinet to work with the United Nations special envoy Martin Griffiths on “wider political progress” for the Yemen. 

“This is an important step for enhanced stability, improvement of state institutions and increased political partnership”, Griffiths said.

 “It is also a pivotal step towards a lasting political resolution to the conflict in Yemen.”

The envoy noted that more work needed to be done to include Yemeni women in the Cabinet and decision-making posts, especially following the historic precedent that Yemen’s political transition had set through the National Dialogue Conference.

Topics: Yemen riyadh agreement

Sudanese protesters mark anniversary of anti-Bashir uprising

Updated 19 December 2020
AP

Sudanese protesters mark anniversary of anti-Bashir uprising

Sudanese protesters mark anniversary of anti-Bashir uprising
  • The protests come amid rising tensions between military and civilian members of Sudan’s transitional government
  • Tensions have largely centered on the Sudanese military’s economic assets, over which the civilian-run finance ministry does not have control
Updated 19 December 2020
AP

CAIRO: Protests in Sudan’s capital and across the country on Saturday demanded a faster pace to democratic reforms, in demonstrations that marked the two-year anniversary of the uprising that led to the military’s ouster of strongman Omar Al-Bashir.
The protests come amid rising tensions between military and civilian members of Sudan’s transitional government, which was set up after Al-Bashir’s arrest in April 2019 and has promised sweeping reforms.
Tensions have largely centered on the Sudanese military’s economic assets, over which the civilian-run finance ministry does not have control.
Saturday’s “million-man march” was called by the Sudanese Professionals’ Association, and the so-called Resistance Committees, which were instrumental in leading protests against Al-Bashir and demanding the army generals who replaced him share power with civilian officials.
Security forces closed off major roads and streets leading to government and military headquarters in Khartoum ahead of the protests.
Footage circulating online Saturday showed thousands of protesters marching in Khartoum and its twin city, Omdurman, as well as in other cities across the country. Protesters set tires ablaze in some areas in the capital. There were no immediate reports of casualties.
The protesters have called for a swift formation of a legislative body. Creating an interim parliament was part of a power-sharing agreement signed in August 2019 between pro-democracy protesters and the country’s powerful military.
The demonstrations have also renewed calls for a government-led investigation into the violent dispersal of a protest camp outside outside the military headquarters in Khartoum in June 2019.
According to the protesters, at least 128 people were killed and hundreds went missing. Authorities put the death toll at 87, including 17 inside the sit-in area.
The probe was supposed to have been completed by February, but investigators asked for an extension, in part due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The transitional government faces steep challenges in transforming Sudan’s economic system and meeting the demands of the protest movement, which has been spurred by soaring prices of staple goods and rising youth unemployment.
The government has been struggling with a huge budget deficit and widespread shortages of essential goods, including fuel, bread and medicine.
Annual inflation soared past 200% in the past months as prices of bread and other staples surged, according to official figures.
The demonstrations have come amid an increase in the reported coronavirus cases in the county. In its latest report for Wednesday, the Sudanese Health Ministry reported more than 356 confirmed cases and 17 fatalities, one of the highest daily tallies in months.
Overall, Sudan has reported more than 22,620 confirmed cases, including 1,425 deaths. The actual COVID-19 tally is believed to be higher given the country’s limited testing capabilities.

Topics: Sudan Omar Al-Bashir Protests

