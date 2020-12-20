You are here

  • Home
  • Prince Khalid bin Salman: Saudi Arabia continuing its policy to establish stability in Yemen

Prince Khalid bin Salman: Saudi Arabia continuing its policy to establish stability in Yemen

The minister said that Saudi Arabia welcomed the implementation of the Riyadh Agreement and the formation of a new Yemeni government. (File/AFP)
(File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/729g5

Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

Prince Khalid bin Salman: Saudi Arabia continuing its policy to establish stability in Yemen

Prince Khalid bin Salman: Saudi Arabia continuing its policy to establish stability in Yemen
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Deputy Minister of Defense, said on Monday that Saudi Arabia was continuing its policy of seeking to establish security and stability in Yemen.

The minister said that Saudi Arabia welcomed the implementation of the Riyadh Agreement and the formation of a new Yemeni government.

President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi’s government agreed to form a power-sharing government in line with the Riyadh Agreement signed with the Southern Transitional Council last year.

 

The new government, announced by Hadi on Yemeni state TV late on Friday night, consists of 24 portfolios divided equally between the north and south.

“In support of previous efforts to find a comprehensive political settlement, the efforts of HRH the Crown Prince have succeeded in bringing together our Yemeni brothers to implement the military aspect of the Riyadh agreement and the formation of a new government,” Prince Khalid said.

The agreement, which the prince referred to as “a political, diplomatic and military achievement,” was the outcome of months of negotiations between the Yemeni President, the Yemeni government, the Transitional Council, and military leaders in Aden and Abyan.

“The Riyadh Agreement overcame all difficulties and obstacles with the efforts of the Kingdom, the brothers in the Emirates, and in the Coalition,” the prince said.

“Today, more than ever, we are looking forward to seeing the Yemeni government lead Yemen and its people to safety,” added.

The Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir also praised the developments in Yemen and said it should help reach a political solution to the conflict.

“What has been achieved for dear Yemen in forming a new government in accordance with the provisions of the Riyadh Agreement, is an important step in achieving a political solution, ending the crisis, establishing security and stability, and achieving the aspirations of the Yemeni people,” he tweeted.

Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saudi echoed the ministers' praise of the new Yemeni government and hoped it would end the current crisis. 

 

Topics: khalid bin salman

Related

EU welcomes formation of Yemeni government, praises role of Saudi Arabia
Middle-East
EU welcomes formation of Yemeni government, praises role of Saudi Arabia

Ahmed Al-Sahhaf, CEO of MBC Media Solutions

Updated 20 December 2020
Arab News

Ahmed Al-Sahhaf, CEO of MBC Media Solutions

Ahmed Al-Sahhaf, CEO of MBC Media Solutions
Updated 20 December 2020
Arab News

Ahmed Al-Sahhaf was recently appointed CEO of MBC Media Solutions (MMS).

He has more than 15 years’ experience in the regional advertising and communications market.

Prior to his current position, he worked at Saudi Telecom Co. (STC) for more than 10 years. At STC, he worked as a marketing communication manager between January 2010 and 2013, director of marketing communication between January 2013 and April 2015, and general manager of consumer marketing communication from April 2015 to November 2020.

Al-Sahhaf obtained a bachelor’s degree in marketing and management at the American University of Sharjah in 2005. He received e-training in financial essentials and crisis management from the Harvard Business School in 2012. He also participated in a strategic marketing program and executive education at INSEAD in 2017. Al-Sahhaf also attended an authentic leadership development program at the Harvard Business School in 2017.

He worked at Nestle as a field operations executive between July 2005 and March 2006, and at Samba Financial Group as a money market dealer between April 2006 and 2007.

He then joined STC as communications and events section manager.

MBC Media Solutions began its operations in November 2020. This new commercial and ad sales unit will help MBC to work closely with clients, which include many of the world’s largest consumer brands, their marketing and advertising companies, and their media buying agencies.

Topics: Who's Who

Related

Abdullah Al-Osaili, senior program manager at KSA’s Tatweer Company for Educational Services 
Saudi Arabia
Abdullah Al-Osaili, senior program manager at KSA’s Tatweer Company for Educational Services 
Mona Khazindar, Saudi Shoura Council member
Saudi Arabia
Mona Khazindar, Saudi Shoura Council member

Latest updates

Tunisian authorities arrest group in possession of ancient Hebrew book
Tunisian authorities arrest group in possession of ancient Hebrew book
Oman to start cutting utility subsidies in January
Oman to start cutting utility subsidies in January
Saudi Arabia 2021 budget expansionary; renews focus on healthcare, tourism: analysts
Israel begins virus inoculation drive as infections surge
Israel begins virus inoculation drive as infections surge
Here’s what you need to know about SIFI treatment
Here’s what you need to know about SIFI treatment

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.