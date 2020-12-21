Monday trading: A.Othaim Market was the top gainer, rising 4.2%

Saudi Arabia's benchmark Tadawul All Share Index (TASI) fell 1.7 percent, or 148 points, to close at 8,539 points on Monday.

Traded value reached SR13.8 billion ($3.68 billion) with advance-decline ratio at 5:192.

The decline coincides with the fall in global markets and drop in oil prices after several countries imposed travel restrictions after a new strain of coronavirus was discovered.

Saudi Arabia decided to temporarily halt international flights – except in emergency cases – for a renewable week over an infectious new strain of the novel coronavirus, a Ministry of Interior official said.

Blue chip SABIC shed 2.8 percent to close at SR99, while Al Rajhi Bank lost 0.8 percent to SR73.20.

Savola, Saudi Kayan, Maaden, Tasnee, Yansab and Dar Al Arkan were down between 2 percent and 5 percent.

Tourism Enterprise closed nearly limit down at SR53.40.

Meanwhile, A.Othaim Market was the top gainer, rising 4.2 percent to SR125.60.

Malath Insurance and Baazeem were up 3.6 percent and 2.7 percent, respectively.

Powered by Argaam