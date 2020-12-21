You are here

Taiwanese seafood firms granted KSA export approval

Taiwanese seafood firms granted KSA export approval
Updated 21 December 2020
Arab News

Taiwanese seafood firms granted KSA export approval

Taiwanese seafood firms granted KSA export approval
  Move part of growing connections with Asia, developing non-oil economy
Updated 21 December 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: The Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA) has granted permission for 23 Taiwanese companies to export seafood to the Kingdom, it was reported on Monday.

Liao Hui-lin, head of Taiwan’s Food and Drug Administration, confirmed the approvals had been granted by the SFDA on Nov. 29, according to a report by CNA, the Taiwanese state news agency.

Since 2018, international suppliers must gain approval from the SFDA before they can export seafood produce to the Kingdom.

“The Taiwan government will continue to provide assistance to local suppliers interested in exporting seafood to the Middle Eastern country,” Liao said in the report.

The move is part of growing connections between the two countries. According to the CAN report, Saudi Arabia is Taiwan’s 13th largest trading partner, and trade between the two countries was valued at $8.66 billion in 2019.

“As Saudi Arabia gradually shifts away from dependence on its oil exports, it is adopting a diversified economic policy that encourages foreign investment,” Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a report earlier this month.

Topics: seafood Taiwan Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA)

Vodafone to test 5G mobile networks in Egypt

The building of Vodafone Egypt Telecommunications Co is seen at the Smart Village in the outskirts of Cairo, Egypt, October 27, 2015. (REUTERS)
Updated 22 December 2020
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Vodafone to test 5G mobile networks in Egypt

Vodafone to test 5G mobile networks in Egypt
  • Vodafone would explore opportunities to experiment with fifth generation (5G) mobile networks in the New Administrative Capital
Updated 22 December 2020
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Vodafone CEO Nick Read has said that the company intends to start experimenting with 5G mobile networks in Egypt’s New Administrative Capital due to its modern infrastructure.
According to a statement by the Egyptian presidency, this came during a meeting between Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and the CEO of the global group.
The statement said that the meeting discussed joint cooperation with Vodafone in the communications and information technology sector.
This is in light of the group’s experience in communications and digital transformation and reliance on technological systems in managing new facilities and cities, which represent a fundamental pillar within the framework of the state’s plan for digitalization and comprehensive development in Egypt.
Read said that the balanced path that Egypt had taken in dealing with the coronavirus contributed to preserving economic, commercial and service activity in the country and to achieving positive growth rates.

FASTFACT

Vodafone remains optimistic about its continued involvement in the Egyptian market, a company spokesman says.

Vodafone would explore opportunities to experiment with fifth generation (5G) mobile networks in the New Administrative Capital due to its modern infrastructure and the presence of the Misr Informatics University, which is the only one of its kind in the Middle East and Africa.
Read said that Egypt was one of the most important markets for Vodafone global and played a major role in supporting digital transformation and financial inclusion in Egypt to achieve Vision 2030, adding that the Egyptian market added significantly to Vodafone’s global presence in Africa.
It was possible for Vodafone Egypt to become the center of the African continent and lead the digital transformation with its expertise, he said.
President El-Sisi said that the state was keen on constructive cooperation with international companies with long-standing experience as partners for development in Egypt, including the promotion of Vodafone Group’s global investments in Egypt.

Topics: Vodafone Egypt 5G

