Vodafone to test 5G mobile networks in Egypt

The building of Vodafone Egypt Telecommunications Co is seen at the Smart Village in the outskirts of Cairo, Egypt, October 27, 2015. (REUTERS)
Updated 22 December 2020
Mohammed Abu Zaid

  • Vodafone would explore opportunities to experiment with fifth generation (5G) mobile networks in the New Administrative Capital
CAIRO: Vodafone CEO Nick Read has said that the company intends to start experimenting with 5G mobile networks in Egypt’s New Administrative Capital due to its modern infrastructure.
According to a statement by the Egyptian presidency, this came during a meeting between Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and the CEO of the global group.
The statement said that the meeting discussed joint cooperation with Vodafone in the communications and information technology sector.
This is in light of the group’s experience in communications and digital transformation and reliance on technological systems in managing new facilities and cities, which represent a fundamental pillar within the framework of the state’s plan for digitalization and comprehensive development in Egypt.
Read said that the balanced path that Egypt had taken in dealing with the coronavirus contributed to preserving economic, commercial and service activity in the country and to achieving positive growth rates.

Vodafone would explore opportunities to experiment with fifth generation (5G) mobile networks in the New Administrative Capital due to its modern infrastructure and the presence of the Misr Informatics University, which is the only one of its kind in the Middle East and Africa.
Read said that Egypt was one of the most important markets for Vodafone global and played a major role in supporting digital transformation and financial inclusion in Egypt to achieve Vision 2030, adding that the Egyptian market added significantly to Vodafone’s global presence in Africa.
It was possible for Vodafone Egypt to become the center of the African continent and lead the digital transformation with its expertise, he said.
President El-Sisi said that the state was keen on constructive cooperation with international companies with long-standing experience as partners for development in Egypt, including the promotion of Vodafone Group’s global investments in Egypt.

Kuwait’s Agility signs contract to operate Egypt’s Gosoor Project

  • The ministry launched this project to include the land and maritime transport of goods, customs clearance
CAIRO: The Kuwaiti company Agility signed a renewable contract to manage and operate the Gosoor Project in Egypt for a period of three years.

In a statement to the Kuwait Stock Exchange, Agility said that the Gosoor Project, launched by the Egyptian Ministry of Public Business Sector in July 2019, aims to provide an integrated system of transport and logistics services for foreign trade.

The ministry launched this project to include the land and maritime transport of goods, customs clearance and assembly, storage and insurance.

Last week, Egyptian Public Business Sector Minister Hisham Tawfik said that the Al-Nasr Export and Import Company of the Holding Company for Maritime and Land Transport, one of the ministry’s companies, signed a contract with Agility to manage and operate the chain of services provided by the Gosoor Project.

A mobile application was also launched, which provides various means of communication, records customer data and shipments and receives orders.

