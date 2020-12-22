Kuwait’s Agility signs contract to operate Egypt’s Gosoor Project

CAIRO: The Kuwaiti company Agility signed a renewable contract to manage and operate the Gosoor Project in Egypt for a period of three years.

In a statement to the Kuwait Stock Exchange, Agility said that the Gosoor Project, launched by the Egyptian Ministry of Public Business Sector in July 2019, aims to provide an integrated system of transport and logistics services for foreign trade.

The ministry launched this project to include the land and maritime transport of goods, customs clearance and assembly, storage and insurance.

Last week, Egyptian Public Business Sector Minister Hisham Tawfik said that the Al-Nasr Export and Import Company of the Holding Company for Maritime and Land Transport, one of the ministry’s companies, signed a contract with Agility to manage and operate the chain of services provided by the Gosoor Project.

A mobile application was also launched, which provides various means of communication, records customer data and shipments and receives orders.