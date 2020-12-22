You are here

Kuwait's Agility signs contract to operate Egypt's Gosoor Project

Kuwait’s Agility signs contract to operate Egypt’s Gosoor Project
Updated 22 December 2020
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Kuwait’s Agility signs contract to operate Egypt’s Gosoor Project

Kuwait’s Agility signs contract to operate Egypt’s Gosoor Project
  The ministry launched this project to include the land and maritime transport of goods, customs clearance
Updated 22 December 2020
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: The Kuwaiti company Agility signed a renewable contract to manage and operate the Gosoor Project in Egypt for a period of three years.

In a statement to the Kuwait Stock Exchange, Agility said that the Gosoor Project, launched by the Egyptian Ministry of Public Business Sector in July 2019, aims to provide an integrated system of transport and logistics services for foreign trade.

The ministry launched this project to include the land and maritime transport of goods, customs clearance and assembly, storage and insurance.

Last week, Egyptian Public Business Sector Minister Hisham Tawfik said that the Al-Nasr Export and Import Company of the Holding Company for Maritime and Land Transport, one of the ministry’s companies, signed a contract with Agility to manage and operate the chain of services provided by the Gosoor Project.

A mobile application was also launched, which provides various means of communication, records customer data and shipments and receives orders.

Topics: Agility Group Kuwait

9 things to watch on Tadawul today

Updated 26 min 8 sec ago
Argaam

9 things to watch on Tadawul today

9 things to watch on Tadawul today
  • Brent crude on Tuesday declined 10 cents to reach $50.18 per barrel
Updated 26 min 8 sec ago
Argaam

Here are a few things you need to know as Saudi stocks start trading on Tuesday.

1) Naseej International Trading Co.’s shareholders approved, on Dec. 20, a 65.4 percent capital cut to SR61.63 million ($16.43 million) from SR178.16 million.

2) Al Rajhi REIT Fund signed, on Dec. 20, a SR254.5 million Shariah-compliant loan facility agreement with Al Rajhi Bank.

3) Arabian Aramco Total Services Co. partially redeemed SR141.7 million worth of sukuk, representing 3.78 percent of the sukuk’s original face value (scheduled semi-annually).

4) Saudi Paper Manufacturing Co. (SPM) rights trading period ended Dec. 21, 2020.

5) Vodafone Group ended talks with Saudi Telecom Co. (STC) on selling 55 percent stake in Vodafone Egypt.

6) The General Authority for Competition (GAC) imposed a fine of SR10 million on stc Group, on violating Article 5 of the competition law.

7) National Company for Learning & Education (NCLE) shareholders are set to vote, on Jan. 13, on an 8 percent cash dividend for the fiscal year 2019/2020 ended Aug. 31, 2020, at SR0.8 per share.

8) Saudi Aramco Development Co., a subsidiary of oil giant Aramco, and Cognite signed an agreement to establish a joint venture as part of their strategic digitalization partnership.

9) Brent crude on Tuesday declined 10 cents to reach $50.18 per barrel. WTI crude also decreased $1.36 to reach $47.74/bbl.

Powered by Argaam

Topics: Markets Saudi Arabia Tadawul

