You are here

  • Home
  • Competition authority slaps stc with $2.66m fine

Competition authority slaps stc with $2.66m fine

Competition authority slaps stc with $2.66m fine
The disputes settlement committee issued its resolution, noting that stc appealed the decision. (STC)
Short Url

https://arab.news/r5v5z

Updated 45 min 4 sec ago
Argaam

Competition authority slaps stc with $2.66m fine

Competition authority slaps stc with $2.66m fine
  • The telecom operator abused its dominant position, imposing certain conditions on sale and purchase processes with dealing with another entity
Updated 45 min 4 sec ago
Argaam

The General Authority for Competition (GAC) imposed today, Dec. 21, a fine of SR10 million ($2.66 million) on STC Group, on violating Article 5 of the competition law, which stipulates that “any entity with a dominant position shall be prohibited from any practice that could limit competition.”

The telecom operator abused its dominant position, imposing certain conditions on sale and purchase processes with dealing with another entity. Accordingly, stc group was in a weak position, as compared to other competitors.

GAC said that it received a complaint that stc has violated the competition law, adding that the telecom operator rejected to deal with another entity, to hinder its entrance to the market.

Moreover, the disputes settlement committee issued its resolution, noting that stc appealed the decision. However, the administrative appeal court upheld the committee’s resolution on fining the Saudi-listed telecom operator.

Powered by Argaam

Topics: STC

Related

STC powers G20 Summit media center with 5G network
Corporate News
STC powers G20 Summit media center with 5G network
STC, Huawei discuss prospects in digital education
Corporate News
STC, Huawei discuss prospects in digital education

9 things to watch on Tadawul today

Updated 20 min 36 sec ago
Argaam

9 things to watch on Tadawul today

9 things to watch on Tadawul today
  • Brent crude on Tuesday declined 10 cents to reach $50.18 per barrel
Updated 20 min 36 sec ago
Argaam

Here are a few things you need to know as Saudi stocks start trading on Tuesday.

1) Naseej International Trading Co.’s shareholders approved, on Dec. 20, a 65.4 percent capital cut to SR61.63 million ($16.43 million) from SR178.16 million.

2) Al Rajhi REIT Fund signed, on Dec. 20, a SR254.5 million Shariah-compliant loan facility agreement with Al Rajhi Bank.

3) Arabian Aramco Total Services Co. partially redeemed SR141.7 million worth of sukuk, representing 3.78 percent of the sukuk’s original face value (scheduled semi-annually).

4) Saudi Paper Manufacturing Co. (SPM) rights trading period ended Dec. 21, 2020.

5) Vodafone Group ended talks with Saudi Telecom Co. (STC) on selling 55 percent stake in Vodafone Egypt.

6) The General Authority for Competition (GAC) imposed a fine of SR10 million on stc Group, on violating Article 5 of the competition law.

7) National Company for Learning & Education (NCLE) shareholders are set to vote, on Jan. 13, on an 8 percent cash dividend for the fiscal year 2019/2020 ended Aug. 31, 2020, at SR0.8 per share.

8) Saudi Aramco Development Co., a subsidiary of oil giant Aramco, and Cognite signed an agreement to establish a joint venture as part of their strategic digitalization partnership.

9) Brent crude on Tuesday declined 10 cents to reach $50.18 per barrel. WTI crude also decreased $1.36 to reach $47.74/bbl.

Powered by Argaam

Topics: Markets Saudi Arabia Tadawul

Related

9 things to watch on Tadawul today
Business & Economy
9 things to watch on Tadawul today
Thursday trading: Tadawul index recorded its highest point since July 2019
Business & Economy
Thursday trading: Tadawul index recorded its highest point since July 2019

Latest updates

US reinstates Sudan’s sovereign immunity, authorizes funds to help pay debt
US reinstates Sudan’s sovereign immunity, authorizes funds to help pay debt
9 things to watch on Tadawul today
9 things to watch on Tadawul today
Damac Properties chairman warns against a glut of supply in Dubai’s real estate market
Damac Properties chairman warns against a glut of supply in Dubai’s real estate market
Competition authority slaps stc with $2.66m fine
Competition authority slaps stc with $2.66m fine
Oil declines amid spread of new COVID-19 strain
Oil declines amid spread of new COVID-19 strain

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.