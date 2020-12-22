You are here

Bahrain's GFH in $77m deal to acquire Amazon warehouses in Spain

Bahrain’s GFH in $77m deal to acquire Amazon warehouses in Spain
Above, Amazon’s facilities in San Fernando de Henares, the biggest in Spain in this Nov. 23, 2018 photo. (AFP file photo)
Bahrain’s GFH in $77m deal to acquire Amazon warehouses in Spain

Bahrain’s GFH in $77m deal to acquire Amazon warehouses in Spain
  • The transaction has been valued at around $77 million
  • The warehouses cover an area of over 100,000 square meters
DUBAI: Bahrain’s GFH Financial Group has announced the acquisition of warehouses in Spain operated by Amazon, as the asset management firm looks to tap into the growing Spanish e-commerce sector.

The transaction has been valued at around $77 million. The warehouses cover an area of over 100,000 square meters and are leased on a long-term basis to Amazon Road Transport SLU, a subsidiary of the global e-commerce retailer Amazon.

The facility has the potential to supply goods to a catchment area of around 4 million people in southeast Spain, and is located close to the major motorways linking the eastern coast of the country’s main cities of Barcelona, Valencia and Malaga to the European road network.

“We’re delighted to announce this strategic acquisition as we continue to build our global portfolio of income yielding real estate assets, capable of delivering solid returns for the Group and our investors,” said Nael Mustafa, managing director of business development at GFH.

“This transaction, which also marks our first in Spain, was concluded as a result of a number of unique dynamics.”

GFH is listed in the Bahrain Bourse, the Kuwait Stock Exchange and the Dubai Financial Market.

Topics: Amazon GFH Financial Group Bahrain Spain

PIF appoints new executive team, names Rania Nashar as advisor to fund governor

PIF appoints new executive team, names Rania Nashar as advisor to fund governor

PIF appoints new executive team, names Rania Nashar as advisor to fund governor
  • Nashar is the first Saudi woman to hold an executive position for a banking group
  • The PIF is one of the largest and most impactful sovereign wealth funds in the world
The Public Investment Fund (PIF) announced today, Dec. 22, appointments in the executive management as part of its expansion drive.

The appointments included:

-Yazeed Bin Abdul Rahman AlHumied as new Head of the Fund’s Local Holdings Investments

-Rashed Sharif as the Managing Director and CEO of the merged entity of NCB Capital and Samba Capital

-Rania Nashar as an advisor to the PIF’s Governor, Yasir Al-Rumayyan

-Fahad Alsaif as new Head of Corporate Finance

-Alireza Zaimi, previous Head of Corporate Finance, as Special Advisor to Yasir Al-Rumayyan

-Saad Alkroud as acting Chief of Staff

The new appointments aim to support and implement PIF’s ambitious strategy by enhancing its executive team expertise, both within the Fund and across its many portfolio companies.

Rania Nashar will hold the advisor position to the fund’s Governor as a new member in the PIF. She has more than 20 years of experience in the banking sector, governance, risk management, and compliance.

Nashar is the first Saudi woman to hold an executive position for a banking group, as she was appointed as Samba Financial Group’s CEO. She is a member of several boards of directors, including the Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul).

Alsaif joined the Fund from his role as the chief executive of the National Debt Management Center and advisor to the Finance Minister. He has more than 20 years of experience in corporate and investment banking. In addition, he will become a member of PIF’s management committee.

The PIF has a strong leadership team with extensive experience in various fields. These experiences will enhance the growth of the fund's diversified portfolio and range of business interests.

Welcoming Rania Nashar and Fahad Alsaif to the fund, PIF Governor Yasir Al Rumayyan affirmed that they will bring extensive financial and banking experience to their strategic positions, which will contribute to accelerating the fund growth.

“These appointments further strengthen our proven leadership team and are critical to ensuring we continue to achieve our ambitious growth trajectory and important mandate on behalf of the people of Saudi Arabia,” he added.

The PIF is one of the largest and most impactful sovereign wealth funds in the world. The Fund is the main engine helping to drive Saudi Arabia’s economic transformation as part of the country’s Vision 2030. PIF last week surpassed the 1,000-employee mark, expanding from an initial 40 employees in 2016.

PIF's assets under management (AUM) have grown to more than SR1.3 trillion ($360 billion), with a total of SR311 billion ($83 billion) being invested in the Saudi economy in the past four years, leading to creation of more than 190,000 new job opportunities across the Kingdom.

According to data compiled by Argaam, Samba Financial Group’s board of directors approved on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, the resignation of Rania Mahmoud Nashar from the position of Group CEO, effective Jan. 31, 2021.

Topics: PIF

