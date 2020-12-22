Saudi Arabia awards Acciona $384m contract for desalination plant

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s Saline Water Conversion Corp. (SWCC) has awarded infrastructure company Acciona and its partner RTCC, a $384 million contract to design and construct the Shuqaiq 1 desalination plant on the Red Sea coast.

The facility will be equipped with reverse osmosis technology and will have a daily capacity of 400,000 cubic meters.

The contract will include civil works on the plant and the supply and installation of electromechanical and electrical equipment.

The plant is expected to be completed in 2023 and will be Acciona’s fifth desalination build in the Kingdom.

In 2019, Acciona won a $530 million contract for the design, construction, operation, and maintenance for 25 years of the Shuqaiq 3 desalination plant. It is currently under construction and is due for completion next year.