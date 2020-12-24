Thursday trading: Stocks snapped a two-day winning streak

Saudi stocks snapped a two-day winning streak on Thursday, with the benchmark Tadawul All Share Index (TASI) slipping 0.2 percent, or 18 points, to close at 8,703 points.

Total turnover reached SR9.8 billion ($2.61 billion), with the advance-decline ratio at 66:122.

Blue-chip SABIC shed 0.4 percent to SR101.20, while banking major Al Rajhi fell 0.7 percent to SR74.50.

Dallah shed over 1 percent to SR48.50 as it went ex-dividend today, Dec. 24.

Naseej was the top decliner, falling 9.9 percent to SR111.60.

On the other hand, oil giant Saudi Aramco rose 0.3 percent to close at SR35.

Al-Jouf Agricultural rose 3.1 percent to SR37.15, as the firm’s board of directors recommended a 2.5 percent cash dividend for the second half of 2020.

Ash-Sharqiyah Development was the top gainer, rising 6.9 percent to SR92.70.

