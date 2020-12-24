You are here

  • Home
  • Thursday trading: Stocks snapped a two-day winning streak

Thursday trading: Stocks snapped a two-day winning streak

Total turnover reached SR9.8 billion ($2.61 billion), with the advance-decline ratio at 66:122. (AFP/File)
Total turnover reached SR9.8 billion ($2.61 billion), with the advance-decline ratio at 66:122. (AFP/File)
Short Url

https://arab.news/25bvb

Updated 14 sec ago
Argaam

Thursday trading: Stocks snapped a two-day winning streak

Thursday trading: Stocks snapped a two-day winning streak
  • TASI falls 0.2% to 8,703 points, turnover at $2.61 billion
Updated 14 sec ago
Argaam

Saudi stocks snapped a two-day winning streak on Thursday, with the benchmark Tadawul All Share Index (TASI) slipping 0.2 percent, or 18 points, to close at 8,703 points.

Total turnover reached SR9.8 billion ($2.61 billion), with the advance-decline ratio at 66:122.

Blue-chip SABIC shed 0.4 percent to SR101.20, while banking major Al Rajhi fell 0.7 percent to SR74.50.

Dallah shed over 1 percent to SR48.50 as it went ex-dividend today, Dec. 24.

Naseej was the top decliner, falling 9.9 percent to SR111.60.

On the other hand, oil giant Saudi Aramco rose 0.3 percent to close at SR35.

Al-Jouf Agricultural rose 3.1 percent to SR37.15, as the firm’s board of directors recommended a 2.5 percent cash dividend for the second half of 2020.

Ash-Sharqiyah Development was the top gainer, rising 6.9 percent to SR92.70.

Powered by Argaam
 

Topics: Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul)

Related

Wednesday trading: Baazeem was the top decliner, shedding 5.1%
Business & Economy
Wednesday trading: Baazeem was the top decliner, shedding 5.1%
Tuesday trading: SABIC, Aramco edge up
Business & Economy
Tuesday trading: SABIC, Aramco edge up

Italy’s Eni announces new oil discovery in Egypt

Updated 19 min 23 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Italy’s Eni announces new oil discovery in Egypt

Italy’s Eni announces new oil discovery in Egypt
  • Eni said that two wells were drilled for development after the discovery: Arcadia 10 and Arcadia 11
Updated 19 min 23 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Italian company Eni, which specializes in exploration and energy, on Wednesday announced the discovery of a new oil well in Egypt’s Western Desert.

The discovery will increase the production capacity in the Maliha concession area by 10,000 barrels of oil per day.

The company said the oil well was in the Maliha concession and was investigated through the Arcadia 9 exploration well at the main southern Arcadia base, located 1.5 kilometers south of the main Arcadia field under production.

Eni added that two wells were drilled for development after the discovery: Arcadia 10 and Arcadia 11. The two wells share the same connection between oil and water in the discovered reservoir, Arcadia 9.

The Maliha concession is distributed among the IEOC subsidiary of Eni with a 38 percent stake, a 12 percent stake for Lukoil and 50 percent for the General Petroleum Corporation.

Eni is classified as a major producer of oil and gas in Egypt, with a current production rate of hydrocarbons around 320,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

Egyptian Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Tarek El-Molla recently described Eni as a strategic partner for Egypt, saying cooperation between the two countries was set to grow and that there were many upcoming projects with Eni.

He added that Italy was a very important partner to Egypt and was the European gateway to Egyptian gas.

Earlier this month Eni reached agreements with its partners to restart the LNG terminal in Damietta, Egypt, through an amicable settlement of the pending disputes between Union Fenosa Gas and the Spanish Egyptian Gas Company, paving the way for the operation of the Damietta natural gas plant by the first quarter of 2021.

Last summer, the company announced an oil discovery represented in the field and began production in mid-2019. Its total capacity is currently 12,000 barrels of oil per day.

Eni has been operating in Egypt since 1954.
 

Topics: Egypt Italy Eni

Related

Eni slashes investment after hefty fourth-quarter loss
Business & Economy
Eni slashes investment after hefty fourth-quarter loss
Oil giants Shell, Eni on trial in big Nigerian bribery case
Business & Economy
Oil giants Shell, Eni on trial in big Nigerian bribery case

Latest updates

Thursday trading: Stocks snapped a two-day winning streak
Most Turks want Syrian refugees to go home
Italy’s Eni announces new oil discovery in Egypt
Israeli court halts desecration of Muslim cemetery
Pompeo says US has started work to set up consulate in Western Sahara
Pompeo says US has started work to set up consulate in Western Sahara

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.