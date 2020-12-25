UN Office on Drugs and Crime hails Saudi role

You are here

Ghada Waly thanked Saudi Arabia for its generous contribution and confidence in the UNODC. (SPA)
VIENNA: A top UN official has thanked the Kingdom for supporting a global anti-corruption drive.
The executive director of the UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), Ghada Waly, met Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to Austria and permanent representative to the UN and international organizations
in Vienna, Prince Abdullah bin Khalid bin Sultan bin Abdul Aziz.
During their meeting she thanked Saudi Arabia for its generous contribution and confidence in the UNODC, following a $10 million funding agreement to support a global operational network of anti-corruption law enforcement authorities.
The agreement was signed between the Kingdom, represented by the Saudi National Anti-Corruption Commission, and the UNODC.
Waly said the initiative was a perfect reflection of the leading role that the Kingdom was taking in the fight against corruption.   
She talked about the development and progress taking place in Saudi Arabia in several fields, especially the empowerment of women in the criminal justice and security sectors.
She suggested several ways to expand cooperation between the Kingdom and the UNODC, such as a chance for the Kingdom to support developing countries under the UNODC umbrella, by sharing its expertise and experience given the pool of talent it had that could be beneficial in implementing relevant programs.
The prince stressed the country’s commitment to supporting the efforts of the UNODC and everything related to boosting its programs in the Kingdom.
He said the funding agreement was signed in line with the Riyadh initiative, which was welcomed by G20 leaders.
It also reflected Saudi efforts to establish international cooperation in the anti-corruption field and activate the role of the UNODC through technical assistance to member states to promote national capacities, which also reflected the Kingdom’s role in expanding partnerships and adopting international initiatives, he added.
The ambassador noted the Kingdom’s interest in promoting these partnerships and promoting local talent.
He said the Kingdom was keen on referring these initiatives and programs to local authorities to be studied and explored, in line with the country’s aspirations and Vision 2030 reform plan, to become an effective player on the global stage.

KSrelief helps orphans in Tajikistan

JEDDAH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) is continuing to help orphans and needy families in the Khalton district of Tajikistan, benefiting up to 500 orphans.
KSrelief supports orphans and their families, as well as low-income individuals, providing psychological and economic support. The project is part of Saudi Arabia’s efforts to provide humanitarian aid and relief to those most in need.
In Yemen on Wednesday KSrelief launched a project to provide educational assistance to the districts of Thamud and Rumah in Hadramout governorate. The general director of Thamud praised the Kingdom’s humanitarian support for Yemen and its people.

The project includes the provision of eight computer laboratories, four science labs, classrooms for 147 students, 1,668 backpacks, and other school supplies.
In Lebanon, KSRelief is distributing blankets and “winter kits” to Syrian and Palestinian refugees and host societies in Beirut, Saida, Koura, Batroun, and other cities, benefiting 7,920 individuals.

