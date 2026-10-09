ATHENS: Two workers were seriously injured in an explosion at a major oil refinery outside Athens Friday, authorities said.

The two men were hospitalized after the blast at the Motor Oil refinery in Agioi Theodoroi some 60 kilometers (40 miles) west of Athens.

The explosion did not cause a fire at the site or extensive damage, according to company officials, but the cause of the blast was not immediately clear.

A maintenance supervisor was being questioned by police as their investigation into the incident got underway.

Motor Oil said the two were injured during extensive maintenance work at the site. They were hospitalized in the nearby city of Corinth, in southern Greece, but were later moved to a burns treatment unit at a hospital in Athens.