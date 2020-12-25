You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia celebrates Gulf Statistics Day

Saudi Arabia celebrates Gulf Statistics Day

Saudi Arabia celebrates Gulf Statistics Day
Short Url

https://arab.news/9b5z3

Updated 13 sec ago
SPA

Saudi Arabia celebrates Gulf Statistics Day

Saudi Arabia celebrates Gulf Statistics Day
Updated 13 sec ago
SPA

RIYADH: The General Authority for Statistics marked Gulf Statistics Day in conjunction with the national statistical organizations of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries on Thursday.
Saudi Arabia started to produce statistics for the country in the 1930s, where the Kingdom realized the importance of such information as a pillar of development.
About three decades later, the General Statistics Law was issued by a royal decree organizing statistical work under a legal framework.
The Gulf Statistics Day this year, which was held under the slogan “Smart data ... the future of official statistics,” shows the importance that GCC countries give to smart data. SPA Riyadh
This can facilitate data classification and data exchange and build the foundations for quality statistics.
It can also encourage participation in the use of statistics and foster institutional innovation.
The Statistics Center of the GCC was set up as the official source of data, information and statistics in relation to the member countries, and to enhance the statistical work of the national statistical centers and the planning agencies in GCC countries.
The establishment of the center was approved by the Ministerial Council of the GCC countries in September 2011.
Its main system was approved by the Supreme Council of the GCC in December 2012.
The General Authority for Statistics produces many statistical products that are important to making development plans. These draw on multiple sources, including field surveys, administrative data and big data.
The authority’s main tasks include making statistical information, indices, analytical publications and statistical indicators, which are made available to decision makers and the broader public.
This information helps evidence-based decision making.
Clients include students, researchers, decision-makers, policy-makers and others interested in statistics.
The official website: www.stats.gov.sa.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Related

Mohammed Al-Dukhainy, official spokesman of the Saudi General Authority for Statistics
Saudi Arabia
Mohammed Al-Dukhainy, official spokesman of the Saudi General Authority for Statistics
Abdullah Al-Batil, special adviser at the Saudi General Authority for Statistics
Saudi Arabia
Abdullah Al-Batil, special adviser at the Saudi General Authority for Statistics

UN Office on Drugs and Crime hails Saudi role

Updated 2 min 39 sec ago
SPA

UN Office on Drugs and Crime hails Saudi role

UN Office on Drugs and Crime hails Saudi role
Updated 2 min 39 sec ago
SPA

VIENNA: A top UN official has thanked the Kingdom for supporting a global anti-corruption drive.
The executive director of the UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), Ghada Waly, met Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to Austria and permanent representative to the UN and international organizations
in Vienna, Prince Abdullah bin Khalid bin Sultan bin Abdul Aziz.
During their meeting she thanked Saudi Arabia for its generous contribution and confidence in the UNODC, following a $10 million funding agreement to support a global operational network of anti-corruption law enforcement authorities.
The agreement was signed between the Kingdom, represented by the Saudi National Anti-Corruption Commission, and the UNODC.
Waly said the initiative was a perfect reflection of the leading role that the Kingdom was taking in the fight against corruption.   
She talked about the development and progress taking place in Saudi Arabia in several fields, especially the empowerment of women in the criminal justice and security sectors.
She suggested several ways to expand cooperation between the Kingdom and the UNODC, such as a chance for the Kingdom to support developing countries under the UNODC umbrella, by sharing its expertise and experience given the pool of talent it had that could be beneficial in implementing relevant programs.
The prince stressed the country’s commitment to supporting the efforts of the UNODC and everything related to boosting its programs in the Kingdom.
He said the funding agreement was signed in line with the Riyadh initiative, which was welcomed by G20 leaders.
It also reflected Saudi efforts to establish international cooperation in the anti-corruption field and activate the role of the UNODC through technical assistance to member states to promote national capacities, which also reflected the Kingdom’s role in expanding partnerships and adopting international initiatives, he added.
The ambassador noted the Kingdom’s interest in promoting these partnerships and promoting local talent.
He said the Kingdom was keen on referring these initiatives and programs to local authorities to be studied and explored, in line with the country’s aspirations and Vision 2030 reform plan, to become an effective player on the global stage.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi authorities foil massive drug smuggling attempts
Saudi Arabia
Saudi authorities foil massive drug smuggling attempts
Saudi Arabia thwarts several bids to smuggle tons of drugs in 2020
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia thwarts several bids to smuggle tons of drugs in 2020

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia celebrates Gulf Statistics Day
UN Office on Drugs and Crime hails Saudi role
KSrelief helps orphans in Tajikistan
Christians in Saudi Arabia observe Christmas in new season of religious tolerance
Christians in Saudi Arabia observe Christmas in new season of religious tolerance
COVID-19 vaccine center launched in Jeddah

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.