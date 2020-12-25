You are here

Houthi marine mine hits cargo ship in Red Sea: Arab coalition

Tugboats are seen near a ship in the Red Sea port of Hodeidah, Yemen. (Reuters)
Updated 25 December 2020
  • The mine caused minor damages but no human loss
  • The Houthi militia continues to plant marine mines in the southern Red Sea and in the Bab Al-Mandab strait
RIYADH: The Arab coalition said on Friday that a marine mine laid by Yemen’s Houthi militia has hit a commercial cargo ship in the southern Red Sea, Al-Ekhbariya TV reported.
The coalition said there were minor damages to the ship, but that no casualties were reported. 
The Iran-backed Houthi militia continues to plant marine mines in the southern Red Sea and in the Bab Al-Mandab strait, which “is a serious threat to international shipping and global trade,” the coalition added.

