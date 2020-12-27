You are here

Aseer Company claims final victory in Riyadh land dispute

A court order in favor of Aseer Trading, Tourism & Manufacturing Company’s case against a land seller in Riyadh has become final and enforceable, following the expiry of the objection period. (Reuters/File Photo)
A court order in favor of Aseer Trading, Tourism & Manufacturing Company’s case against a land seller in Riyadh has become final and enforceable, following the expiry of the objection period. (Reuters/File Photo)
Aseer Company claims final victory in Riyadh land dispute

A court order in favor of Aseer Trading, Tourism & Manufacturing Company’s case against a land seller in Riyadh has become final and enforceable, following the expiry of the objection period. (Reuters/File Photo)
  • In December 2019, Aseer Company filed a lawsuit against the land seller
RIYADH: A court order in favor of Aseer Trading, Tourism & Manufacturing Company’s case against a land seller in Riyadh has become final and enforceable, following the expiry of the objection period, the company announced on Sunday. 

The order was originally issued on Nov. 8, 2020, with the defendant given 30 days to file an appeal. Since no objection was submitted, the verdict has become final.

No financial impact is expected from the court decision, Aseer said in the statement, adding that any substantive developments will be announced in due course.

According to Argam, the court ordered the termination of the agreement signed in November 2008 by the plaintiff, Aseer Company and the defendant, the seller of a plot of land.

The defendant was ordered to pay SR202 million ($53.87 million) to Aseer, the price set for the land located in the Al-Khair District of Riyadh.

In December 2019, Aseer Company filed a lawsuit against the land seller, claiming refunds of the land price paid to him and retaining its right to claim any compensation for any damages or financial claims as a result of canceling of the land deed.

Another claim was also filed by the company to the General Court in Riyadh against the mediator for the land purchase, requesting a refund of the amount paid to him, which amounted to about SR5.24 million.

Sunday trading: Abo Moati is the top gainer

A Saudi trader wears a mask as he monitors stock information at the Saudi stock market in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Reuters/File)
Updated 27 December 2020
Argaam

Sunday trading: Abo Moati is the top gainer

A Saudi trader wears a mask as he monitors stock information at the Saudi stock market in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Reuters/File)
  • TASI rises 0.4% to 8,741 points, turnover at $2.61bn
Updated 27 December 2020
Argaam

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s benchmark Tadawul All Share Index (TASI) gained 0.4 percent, or 38 points, to close at 8,741 points on Sunday.

Total turnover reached SR9.8 billion ($2.61 billion), with advance-decline ratio at 131:52.

Blue chip SABIC rose 0.8 percent to SR102, while oil giant Saudi Aramco edged up 0.1 percent to SR35.05.

Aseer gained 0.7 percent to SR16.70 after the company said the court order, issued on Nov. 8, 2020, in its favor against the seller of the land located in north of Riyadh became final and enforceable.

Ayyan climbed 1.3 percent to SR17.34. The firm appointed Aljazira Capital as a financial advisor for acquiring stakes held by non-controlling shareholders in its 69.9 percent-owned subsidiary Al Ahsa Medical Services Co.

Abo Moati was the top gainer, rising 7.6 percent to SR55.20.

On the other hand, Naseej was the top decliner, slipping 4.3 percent to SR106.80.

