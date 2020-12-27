You are here

$62m apartment tops real estate deals in Dubai

The top three transfers for apartments and villas on the resale market were an apartment sold for AED230 million in Marsa Dubai area in Dubai Marina. Another unit worth AED105 million was sold in Business Bay and an apartment in Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest skyscraper, took the third spot with a price tag of AED94 million. (WAM/File Photo)
The top three transfers for apartments and villas on the resale market were an apartment sold for AED230 million in Marsa Dubai area in Dubai Marina. Another unit worth AED105 million was sold in Business Bay and an apartment in Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest skyscraper, took the third spot with a price tag of AED94 million. (WAM/File Photo)
$62m apartment tops real estate deals in Dubai

The top three transfers for apartments and villas on the resale market were an apartment sold for AED230 million in Marsa Dubai area in Dubai Marina. Another unit worth AED105 million was sold in Business Bay and an apartment in Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest skyscraper, took the third spot with a price tag of AED94 million. (WAM/File Photo)
  $1.25 billion worth of transactions took place in the week ending Dec. 24
DUBAI: A total of AED4.6 billion ($1.25 billion) worth of real estate transactions took place in Dubai in the week ending Dec. 24, according to the latest figures from the emirate’s Department of Land and Property.

A report issued by WAM, the UAE news agency, showed that the transactions included the sale of an apartment in the Marsa Dubai area valued at AED 230 million and the sale of two AED60 million plots of land on the famed Palm Jumeirah.

The official figures showed that a total of 92 plots of land and 808 apartments and villas were sold during the week.

Looking at the top transfers for apartments and villas on the resale market, after the Marsa Dubai apartment came a unit worth AED105 million in Business Bay, followed in third place by an apartment in Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest skyscraper, with a price tag of AED94 million.

Topics: business economy Dubai UAE real estate

Aseer Company claims final victory in Riyadh land dispute

A court order in favor of Aseer Trading, Tourism & Manufacturing Company’s case against a land seller in Riyadh has become final and enforceable, following the expiry of the objection period. (Reuters/File Photo)
Aseer Company claims final victory in Riyadh land dispute

A court order in favor of Aseer Trading, Tourism & Manufacturing Company’s case against a land seller in Riyadh has become final and enforceable, following the expiry of the objection period. (Reuters/File Photo)
  In December 2019, Aseer Company filed a lawsuit against the land seller
RIYADH: A court order in favor of Aseer Trading, Tourism & Manufacturing Company’s case against a land seller in Riyadh has become final and enforceable, following the expiry of the objection period, the company announced on Sunday. 

The order was originally issued on Nov. 8, 2020, with the defendant given 30 days to file an appeal. Since no objection was submitted, the verdict has become final.

No financial impact is expected from the court decision, Aseer said in the statement, adding that any substantive developments will be announced in due course.

According to Argam, the court ordered the termination of the agreement signed in November 2008 by the plaintiff, Aseer Company and the defendant, the seller of a plot of land.

The defendant was ordered to pay SR202 million ($53.87 million) to Aseer, the price set for the land located in the Al-Khair District of Riyadh.

In December 2019, Aseer Company filed a lawsuit against the land seller, claiming refunds of the land price paid to him and retaining its right to claim any compensation for any damages or financial claims as a result of canceling of the land deed.

Another claim was also filed by the company to the General Court in Riyadh against the mediator for the land purchase, requesting a refund of the amount paid to him, which amounted to about SR5.24 million.

Topics: business economy Saudi Arabia ASEER

