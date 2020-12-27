$62m apartment tops real estate deals in Dubai

DUBAI: A total of AED4.6 billion ($1.25 billion) worth of real estate transactions took place in Dubai in the week ending Dec. 24, according to the latest figures from the emirate’s Department of Land and Property.
A report issued by WAM, the UAE news agency, showed that the transactions included the sale of an apartment in the Marsa Dubai area valued at AED 230 million and the sale of two AED60 million plots of land on the famed Palm Jumeirah.
The official figures showed that a total of 92 plots of land and 808 apartments and villas were sold during the week.
Looking at the top transfers for apartments and villas on the resale market, after the Marsa Dubai apartment came a unit worth AED105 million in Business Bay, followed in third place by an apartment in Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest skyscraper, with a price tag of AED94 million.