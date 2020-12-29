You are here

Saudi Amiantit's board members agree to waive remuneration

Saudi Amiantit’s board members agree to waive remuneration
The decision, made during a meeting on Monday, was driven by the current financial circumstances of the firm, the company said on Tadawul on Tuesday. (File/AFP)
  • The total amount waived amounts to $426,667
  • In October, the Saudi Capital Market Authority approved Amiantit’s request to reduce its capital
JEDDAH: The Saudi Arabian Amiantit Co. has announced that four out of five of its board members had agreed to waive their remuneration for the 2018 and 2019 fiscal years.

The decision, made during a meeting on Monday, was driven by the current financial circumstances of the firm, the company said on Tadawul on Tuesday.

At a general assembly meeting earlier this year, the company had approved remuneration of SR1 million ($270,000) for each year. The total amount waived amounts to SR1.6 million.

Chairman Prince Ahmad bin Khaled, Vice-chairman Prince Abdul Aziz bin Mohammed bin Fahd, Khalil Kordi, and Sulaiman Al-Amro were the members who approved the waiver.

On Dec. 20, Amiantit announced the results of rights issue trading and noted that more than 10.6 million new shares were subscribed, valued at SR106.23 million, from the offer of 12 million new shares, according to financial news portal Argaam.

In October, the Saudi Capital Market Authority approved Amiantit’s request to reduce its capital from SR344.52 million to SR200 million, thus reducing the number of shares from 34.45 million to 20 million.

business Saudi Arabia

Support granted for M&As among healthcare SMEs

Support granted for M&As among healthcare SMEs

Support granted for M&As among healthcare SMEs
  • The plan aims to enhance the competitive environment in line with a specified methodology
  • The implementation of the first phase of 'Nafis' platform will reflect positively on service providers, insurance firms and beneficiaries
The Saudi Council of Cooperative Health Insurance's (CCHI) board of directors approved a plan to support mergers and acquisitions (M&As) among the small and medium-sized healthcare services providers.

The plan, which was set in coordination with the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA), aims to enhance the competitive environment in line with a specified methodology.

This came during CCHI's board of directors meeting held Sunday via videoconferencing, under the chairmanship of the Minister of Health Tawfig Al-Rabiah

On the other hand, CCHI's board of directors nodded to implementing phase one of its UniPlat Program (Nafis) for the exchange of medical insurance transactions electronically, starting from January 1, 2021.

The implementation of the first phase of 'Nafis' platform will reflect positively on service providers, insurance firms and beneficiaries, and will also help save time and procedures through technology investment, said Othman Al-Qasabi, the official spokesman of CCHI and executive director for enablement and specialized supervision.

The council also approved the 2021 operational plan and budget, along with CCHI's budget for off-budget healthcare services; thus coping with the council's strategy 2020-2024, which targets enabling beneficiaries to receive full healthcare services and protection.

Powered by Argaam

Saudi Arabia Healthcare

