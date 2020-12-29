Tuesday trading: Farm Superstores was the top decliner, falling 3.5%

You are here

Farm Superstores was the top decliner on Tuesday's trading, falling 3.5 percent to SR32.70 ($8.72). (Argaam)
  Tadawul All Share Index rose 0.4% to 8,747 points
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s benchmark Tadawul All Share Index (TASI) rose 0.4 percent, or 31 points, to close at 8,747 points on Tuesday.

Total trading reached SR8.7 billion ($2.32 billion), with advance-decline ratio at 110:79.

Blue chip SABIC rose 0.6 percent to SR101.80 ($27.15). The company is seeking to become the largest petrochemical company in the world in 2030, said company Vice Chairman and CEO, Yousef Al-Benyan.

Saudi White Cement climbed 3.3 percent to SR31.30 ($8.35) after its board of directors recommended a 10 percent cash dividend for H2 2020.

Naseej edged up 0.4 percent to SR107.60 ($28.69) after the firm submitted its file to increase capital through SR150 million ($40 million) rights issue for approval to the Capital Market Authority.

SACO was the top gainer, rising 9.9 percent to SR60.10 ($16.03).

On the other hand, banking major Al Rajhi edged down 0.1 percent to SR74.10 ($19.76).

Advanced fell 1.6 percent to SR67 ($17.87). The firm’s wholly owned subsidiary, Advanced Global Investment Co., signed long-term off-take agreements for sale of polypropylene with three international firms for 620,000 metric ton per annum.

Farm Superstores was the top decliner, falling 3.5 percent to SR32.70 ($8.72).

  The total amount waived amounts to $426,667
  In October, the Saudi Capital Market Authority approved Amiantit's request to reduce its capital
JEDDAH: The Saudi Arabian Amiantit Co. has announced that four out of five of its board members had agreed to waive their remuneration for the 2018 and 2019 fiscal years.

The decision, made during a meeting on Monday, was driven by the current financial circumstances of the firm, the company said on Tadawul on Tuesday.

At a general assembly meeting earlier this year, the company had approved remuneration of SR1 million ($270,000) for each year. The total amount waived amounts to SR1.6 million.

Chairman Prince Ahmad bin Khaled, Vice-chairman Prince Abdul Aziz bin Mohammed bin Fahd, Khalil Kordi, and Sulaiman Al-Amro were the members who approved the waiver.

On Dec. 20, Amiantit announced the results of rights issue trading and noted that more than 10.6 million new shares were subscribed, valued at SR106.23 million, from the offer of 12 million new shares, according to financial news portal Argaam.

In October, the Saudi Capital Market Authority approved Amiantit’s request to reduce its capital from SR344.52 million to SR200 million, thus reducing the number of shares from 34.45 million to 20 million.

