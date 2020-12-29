Tuesday trading: Farm Superstores was the top decliner, falling 3.5%

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s benchmark Tadawul All Share Index (TASI) rose 0.4 percent, or 31 points, to close at 8,747 points on Tuesday.

Total trading reached SR8.7 billion ($2.32 billion), with advance-decline ratio at 110:79.

Blue chip SABIC rose 0.6 percent to SR101.80 ($27.15). The company is seeking to become the largest petrochemical company in the world in 2030, said company Vice Chairman and CEO, Yousef Al-Benyan.

Saudi White Cement climbed 3.3 percent to SR31.30 ($8.35) after its board of directors recommended a 10 percent cash dividend for H2 2020.

Naseej edged up 0.4 percent to SR107.60 ($28.69) after the firm submitted its file to increase capital through SR150 million ($40 million) rights issue for approval to the Capital Market Authority.

SACO was the top gainer, rising 9.9 percent to SR60.10 ($16.03).

On the other hand, banking major Al Rajhi edged down 0.1 percent to SR74.10 ($19.76).

Advanced fell 1.6 percent to SR67 ($17.87). The firm’s wholly owned subsidiary, Advanced Global Investment Co., signed long-term off-take agreements for sale of polypropylene with three international firms for 620,000 metric ton per annum.

Farm Superstores was the top decliner, falling 3.5 percent to SR32.70 ($8.72).

