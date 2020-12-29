You are here

Saudi real estate sector 'key' economic drive for GDP: Minister

The Saudi Cabinet recently approved the updated comprehensive strategy for the real estate sector and its executive summary. (Argaam)
The Saudi Cabinet recently approved the updated comprehensive strategy for the real estate sector and its executive summary. (Argaam)

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s real estate sector is a key and effective economic driver for the country's gross domestic product (GDP) and is connected to at least 120 industries, said Minister of Housing Majed Al-Hogail.

The organizational programs reflected positively on the sector, the minister said in his speech during a conference held by the Real Estate General Authority, titled Prospects and Future of Real Estate Sector.

He added that a number of laws and legislations were derived from the policies of the housing program – which is one of the programs of Vision 2030 – such as “Ijar” and “Wafi,” as well as other programs such as sorting units and sustainable buildings.

He also indicated that the partnership between related parties represents a major pillar that helps achieve the sector’s strategic goals, as well as enhance its organization and efficiency. It also boosts investors' confidence, in addition to developing real estate firms, especially the small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

The Saudi Cabinet recently approved the updated comprehensive strategy for the real estate sector and its executive summary, according to data available with Argaam.

Tuesday trading: Farm Superstores was the top decliner, falling 3.5%

Farm Superstores was the top decliner on Tuesday's trading, falling 3.5 percent to SR32.70 ($8.72). (Argaam)
  Tadawul All Share Index rose 0.4% to 8,747 points
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s benchmark Tadawul All Share Index (TASI) rose 0.4 percent, or 31 points, to close at 8,747 points on Tuesday.

Total trading reached SR8.7 billion ($2.32 billion), with advance-decline ratio at 110:79.

Blue chip SABIC rose 0.6 percent to SR101.80 ($27.15). The company is seeking to become the largest petrochemical company in the world in 2030, said company Vice Chairman and CEO, Yousef Al-Benyan.

Saudi White Cement climbed 3.3 percent to SR31.30 ($8.35) after its board of directors recommended a 10 percent cash dividend for H2 2020.

Naseej edged up 0.4 percent to SR107.60 ($28.69) after the firm submitted its file to increase capital through SR150 million ($40 million) rights issue for approval to the Capital Market Authority.

SACO was the top gainer, rising 9.9 percent to SR60.10 ($16.03).

On the other hand, banking major Al Rajhi edged down 0.1 percent to SR74.10 ($19.76).

Advanced fell 1.6 percent to SR67 ($17.87). The firm’s wholly owned subsidiary, Advanced Global Investment Co., signed long-term off-take agreements for sale of polypropylene with three international firms for 620,000 metric ton per annum.

Farm Superstores was the top decliner, falling 3.5 percent to SR32.70 ($8.72).



