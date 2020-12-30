You are here

  • Home
  • Chronic kidney disease taking a growing toll on Malaysia

Chronic kidney disease taking a growing toll on Malaysia

Chronic kidney disease taking a growing toll on Malaysia
The prevalence of chronic kidney disease (CKD) in the South Asian country had jumped over the past seven years from 9 to 15 percent. (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/zd5xg

Updated 16 sec ago
Ushar Daniele

Chronic kidney disease taking a growing toll on Malaysia

Chronic kidney disease taking a growing toll on Malaysia
  • Low health literacy and lifestyle habits leading to surge in cases, experts say
Updated 16 sec ago
Ushar Daniele

KUALA LUMPUR: Kidney disease is on the rise in Malaysia, where at least 15 percent of the population are affected, with many unaware of their condition, officials and health experts have warned.

A recent study by Malaysia’s Ministry of Health showed that the prevalence of chronic kidney disease (CKD) in the South Asian country had jumped over the past seven years from 9 to 15 percent.

CKD is one of the main contributors to premature deaths worldwide.

“These patients do not have any symptoms at the early stage, and when a patient begins showing symptoms, often they are already at a more serious level,” Dr. Noor Hisham Abdullah, the ministry’s director general, warned as he revealed the statistics on Sunday.

The ministry’s deputy director for non-communicable disease, Dr. Feisul Idzwan, told Arab News on Wednesday that many patients with CKD fail to display symptoms during the early stages of the disease because the human kidney is highly adaptable and able to compensate for the loss of function.

“Signs and symptoms may not appear until irreversible damage has occurred,” he said, adding that the main causes responsible for two-thirds of CKD in Malaysia are diabetes and hypertension, as Malaysians often overlook annual screening for the two illnesses.

“The main causes of CKD in Malaysia are due to complications relating to diabetes and hypertension that are poorly controlled and monitored,” Dr. Idzwan said.

“Patients with a family history of kidney disease, abnormal kidney structure and older age are also susceptible to CKD, therefore it is important for these patients to undergo annual screening.”

The National Health Morbidity survey has shown an alarming increase of diabetes in Malaysia over the past decade — from 11.6 percent in 2006 to 15.2 percent in 2011 and 17.5 percent in 2015.

The prevalence of hypertension has risen to 30 percent, the survey showed.

Dr. Idzwan said that low health literacy and lifestyle habits such smoking and lack of physical activity are contributing to the problem.

“It is a combination of low health literacy and an obesogenic living environment. With low health literacy, patients do not have adequate knowledge to practice a healthy lifestyle and follow advice given by healthcare professionals. An obesogenic environment makes it difficult for patients to eat healthily and lead an active life.”

To start addressing the problem, the Nephrology Service of the Ministry of Health, with the help of the Malaysian Medical Tweet Association, the Malaysian Society of Nephrology, the National Kidney Foundation and Astra Zeneca on Sunday launched a website and social media campaign to raise awareness of kidney disease and reduce the incidence of kidney failure in the country.

“This website will be a one-stop center for the public and patients to obtain information related to the kidneys. I also understand that it will be expanded in the near future to cover various other aspects, such as pre-dialysis education and diabetes education,” Abdullah said.

Topics: Kidney disease Malaysia

Related

Study finds diabetes drug may prevent, slow kidney disease
Food & Health
Study finds diabetes drug may prevent, slow kidney disease
Doctor ‘gives something back’ by opening charity hospital for kidney disease
Pakistan
Doctor ‘gives something back’ by opening charity hospital for kidney disease

Jakarta orders extra 100m vaccine doses as cases spiral

Updated 1 min 10 sec ago
Ismira Lutfia Tisnadibrata 

Jakarta orders extra 100m vaccine doses as cases spiral

Jakarta orders extra 100m vaccine doses as cases spiral
  • Mass inoculation drive planned for 188 million Indonesians
Updated 1 min 10 sec ago
Ismira Lutfia Tisnadibrata 

JAKARTA: Indonesia has ordered an additional 100 million doses of coronavirus vaccine as it struggles to contain one of the worst outbreaks in Asia.

Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin told an online press conference on Wednesday that agreements had been signed to provide 50 million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine along with 50 million doses from the US biotech firm Novavax.

More than 735,000 Indonesians out of a population of 269 million have contracted COVID-19, with the number of deaths rising to 22,000.

“The government today has made significant progress by signing procurement agreements for 50 million doses of vaccine from AstraZeneca and 50 million doses from Novavax by (state-owned vaccine maker) Bio Farma,” he told reporters.

The minister said that the two deals, together with China’s Sinovac vaccine and 54 million doses of coronavirus shots that the country is expected to obtain through the global World Health Organization-backed COVAX facility, will provide enough options for Indonesia’s mass inoculation program.

Another deal to order of 50 million doses of the vaccine developed by Pfizer is due to be signed in the first week of January.

Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi told the same press conference that 1.8 million Sinovac vaccine doses are expected to reach the country on Thursday. The first consignment of 1.2 million doses from the Chinese company arrived in Jakarta earlier this month. 

BACKGROUND

More than 735,000 Indonesians out of a population of 269 million have contracted COVID-19, with the number of deaths rising to 22,000.

“The arrival of the vaccines will mean we have 3 million doses of Sinovac vaccine in Indonesia,” Marsudi said.

According to the health minister, Indonesia will need 426 million doses of coronavirus vaccine to inoculate 188 million people in January.

Sadikin, the former deputy minister for state-owned enterprises, was appointed to the country’s top health position in a Cabinet reshuffle last week after his predecessor was widely criticized for mishandling the coronavirus response.

About 1.3 million health workers will be the first to receive the vaccine, followed by 17.4 million front-line public officials and 21.5 million elderly in the first phase of the inoculation drive from January to April, he said.

Experts believe that by inoculating 188 million people, the coronavirus outbreak in Indonesia should become more controllable.

“It will also reduce the number of infections and, consequently, the number of fatalities, even though the vaccines differ in their efficacy,” Laura Navika Yamani, an epidemiologist at Airlangga University in Surabaya, told Arab News.

The latest vaccine procurement comes as the Southeast Asian nation braces for a possible surge of infections in mid-January after the year-end holiday season, despite many regional bans on new year’s celebrations and mass gatherings.

Indonesia on Monday also announced the closure of its borders to foreign travelers until the first two weeks of 2021, amid concerns over the discovery of a more infectious strain in the UK.

Topics: Jakarta COVID-19 vaccine

Related

Indonesia bans international visitors for 2 weeks over new virus strain
World
Indonesia bans international visitors for 2 weeks over new virus strain
Indonesia minister arrested over coronavirus pandemic aid corruption
World
Indonesia minister arrested over coronavirus pandemic aid corruption

Latest updates

Jakarta orders extra 100m vaccine doses as cases spiral
Jakarta orders extra 100m vaccine doses as cases spiral
Rohingya refugees hope for better life as Bangladesh moves them to remote island
Rohingya refugees hope for better life as Bangladesh moves them to remote island
What We Are Reading Today: Gregorian Chant and the Carolingians by Kenneth Levy
What We Are Reading Today: Gregorian Chant and the Carolingians by Kenneth Levy
Syria’s regime auctions off land of the displaced
Syria’s regime auctions off land of the displaced
Saudi Arabia’s first vaccine recipients praise ‘excellent’ health centers
Saudi Arabia’s first vaccine recipients praise ‘excellent’ health centers

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.