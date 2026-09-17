I enjoy the young adult fantasy genre — as much as any other millennial who grew up feasting on a literary diet of “Harry Potter,” “Twilight” and “The Hunger Games” — but sometimes you simply want a fantasy world to escape into that does not require a seven-book commitment.

When the mood for a quick fantasy escape struck last weekend I perused my bookshelves and found my paperback copy of Rebecca Ross’ “Sisters of Sword and Song,” first published in 2020.

After I read and adored the “Letters of Enchantment” duology by the American author a couple of years ago I purchased almost the entire backlist on a recent trip abroad. If my impulse shopping is any indication, I went into the standalone fantasy novel with high hopes, and it delivered. Almost.

Set in a Greek-inspired world where mages and magical relics shape the lives of ordinary people, it follows sisters Halcyon and Evadne, who have spent eight years apart while the former served in the queen’s army.

Halcyon arrives home unexpectedly, accused of murder and facing a punishing 15-year sentence. Convinced that there is more to the story, in a Katniss Everdeen-style moment Evadne volunteers to take on part of her sister’s punishment, setting both women on very different but increasingly intertwined paths.

The novel is laced with plenty of young adult fantasy catnip: Sisters who would do anything for each other, a kingdom full of secrets, forbidden magic, powerful relics and a mysterious mage named Damon.

Evadne eventually finds herself working with the mage on a dangerous mission to recover a relic that could save the kingdom while also helping clear Halcyon’s name.

There is a lushness to Ross’s descriptions that makes the world feel almost mythic, and her prose has a lovely rhythm without becoming overly elaborate or distracting.

The ancient-Greece-inspired setting gives the story a strong visual identity, while the magic system adds another layer of intrigue.

Evadne and Halcyon are very different young women so their alternating POVs allow their relationship to unfold from both sides.

There are several genuinely interesting ideas here, but some of them feel as though they needed more room to develop.

The ingredients for a meaningful romance between Evadne and Damon are there, but it could have benefited from more time to simmer.

Still, “Sisters of Sword and Song” makes a strong case for standalone fantasy. It has gorgeous writing, an imaginative world and enough magic and political messiness to keep things moving.

As an aspiring writer, it is encouraging to see that with time and effort, Ross was able to develop her craft to later deliver fantastic works like “Divine Rivals” and “Ruthless Vows.” I am quite eager to see where the rest of her backlist titles take me.