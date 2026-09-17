Iran’s Revolutionary ​Guards Navy said a Togo-flagged oil ‌tanker ‌was ​struck ‌while ⁠attempting ​to make an “illegal ⁠passage” through the Strait ⁠of ‌Hormuz ‌on Thursday, ​Iranian state ‌media ‌said early on ‌Friday.

The tanker came to ⁠a ⁠halt after catching fire, the Revolutionary Guards ​Navy ​added.

A still image from handout video released on September 15, 2026, said to show a damaged Panamanian-flagged oil tanker "El Gaia" following an incident in Strait of Hormuz. Iran's Revolutionary Guard said the tanker was hit by sea mines as it passed through a prohibited zone south of the Strait of Hormuz, a claim the US military disputed, saying the vessel was struck by an Iranian missile "last month and rendered inoperable." (IRIB/Handout via REUTERS)