Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Navy said a Togo-flagged oil tanker was struck while attempting to make an “illegal passage” through the Strait of Hormuz on Thursday, Iranian state media said early on Friday.
The tanker came to a halt after catching fire, the Revolutionary Guards Navy added.
A still image from handout video released on September 15, 2026, said to show a damaged Panamanian-flagged oil tanker "El Gaia" following an incident in Strait of Hormuz. Iran's Revolutionary Guard said the tanker was hit by sea mines as it passed through a prohibited zone south of the Strait of Hormuz, a claim the US military disputed, saying the vessel was struck by an Iranian missile "last month and rendered inoperable." (IRIB/Handout via REUTERS)