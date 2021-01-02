You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia counting down to unveil partnerships in space sector

Saudi Arabia counting down to unveil partnerships in space sector

The Saudi Space commission was established by a royal decree in late 2018 to stimulate space-related research and industrial activities. (Shutterstock)
The Saudi Space commission was established by a royal decree in late 2018 to stimulate space-related research and industrial activities. (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/4wdpq

Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia counting down to unveil partnerships in space sector

Saudi Arabia counting down to unveil partnerships in space sector
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

JEDDAH: The Saudi Space Commission (SCC) is counting down to announce a set of preparatory partnerships to help propel the Kingdom’s role in the space sector, the agency’s chairman, Prince Sultan bin Salman, has revealed.
Once an integrated project proposal has been completed, it will be submitted to the Saudi government for approval and implementation, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
The announcement was made during a signing ceremony between the commission and the Local Content and Government Procurement Authority (LCGPA).
The prince said: “This agreement comes within the partnership and integration methodology adopted between government agencies to enable the space sector to fulfil the directives of King Salman to establish a space-linked integrated industry, which has become a promising sector with economic contributions.”
The joint agreement will open new horizons for development in scientific research and innovation in the space industry, depending on local capabilities, particularly youth.
The Kingdom was planning an SR8 billion ($2.13 billion) boost for its space program as part of its Vision 2030 reform plan, Reuters reported in October.
The SSC was established by a royal decree in late 2018 to stimulate space-related research and industrial activities and is led by Prince Sultan, the first Saudi astronaut to travel to space.
 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi Space Commission (SSC)

Related

Saudi Arabia’s Ithra Downtown season launched in Dhahran
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s Ithra Downtown season launched in Dhahran
652 Saudi students start training for international scientific olympiads
Saudi Arabia
652 Saudi students start training for international scientific olympiads

Cross-Channel traffic smooth in France as Brexit kicks in

Updated 02 January 2021
AFP

Cross-Channel traffic smooth in France as Brexit kicks in

Cross-Channel traffic smooth in France as Brexit kicks in
Updated 02 January 2021
AFP

CALAIS, France: Scores of heavy goods vehicles on Friday passed through the Channel Tunnel connecting Britain and France “without any problem,” its operator said, dispelling fears of immediate snarl-ups as Brexit took effect.
Almost 200 lorries crossed into France and left the country for the UK after Britain formally left the EU customs union and single market at midnight in the final act of its exit from the EU, operator Getlink said.
“The traffic was strong enough for an exceptional and historic night, everything went well,” a spokesperson for the group told AFP.
“All the trucks completed the formalities” required by the fact Britain is no longer part of the EU customs union. “None of the lorries were sent back,” the spokesperson said.
French officials have insisted that disruption at the frontier in Calais in northern France is being minimized by a so-called “smart border.” Hauliers are required to enter information about their freight online in advance with only a rapid scan needed at the border.
Once this is done the trucks can either be waved through with a green light or subjected to extra checks if given an orange one.
Officials also say that British businesses have also stockpiled for January, which is also a relatively quiet month with little activity after Christmas.
The first vehicle to pass through heading for Britain was a heavy goods vehicle from Romania carrying post and parcels, which was symbolically given the go-ahead by Calais Mayor Natacha Bouchart.
“I am very happy, it is a privilege for me,” said its driver Toma Moise, 62.
Bouchart, who pressed the button allowing the lorry to leave, said it was a “historic moment” adding that going back to customs checks after the UK’s near half century of EU membership “will have consequences whose range we don’t yet know.”
There had been immense bottlenecks of traffic after France briefly closed the border in late December when a new coronavirus variant was found in Britain.
But with all drivers coming in now taking tests before entering France, the backlog was cleared just in time for the completion of Brexit.
 

Topics: Brexit

Related

Brexit to take full effect as UK leaves EU single market
World
Brexit to take full effect as UK leaves EU single market
UK parliament approves Brexit trade deal as both sides look to future
World
UK parliament approves Brexit trade deal as both sides look to future

Latest updates

NBA slaps four players with hefty fines for aggressive conduct
NBA slaps four players with hefty fines for aggressive conduct
Man United beats Villa 2-1, level on points with Liverpool
Man United beats Villa 2-1, level on points with Liverpool
New Year arrives with US hitting 20 million Covid-19 cases
New Year arrives with US hitting 20 million Covid-19 cases
In a stinging rebuke, US Congress overrides Trump's veto of defense bill
In a stinging rebuke, US Congress overrides Trump's veto of defense bill
Saudi Arabia counting down to unveil partnerships in space sector
Saudi Arabia counting down to unveil partnerships in space sector

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.