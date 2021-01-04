You are here

Saudi Arabia urges caution in uncertain global oil markets

Saudi Arabia urges caution in uncertain global oil markets
Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister, Prince Abdul Aziz bin Salman at the 24th World Energy Congress in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, September 9, 2019. (Reuters)
Updated 04 January 2021
Frank Kane

Saudi Arabia urges caution in uncertain global oil markets

Saudi Arabia urges caution in uncertain global oil markets
  • Minister of Energy Prince Abdul Aziz bin Salman told counterparts at the first of a new series of monthly OPEC+ meetings that “the level of uncertainty in the world remains high”
  • The meeting was considering whether or not to follow an increase in OPEC+ supply of 500,000 barrels this month with a similar rise in February
Updated 04 January 2021
Frank Kane

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia has urged its fellow participants in OPEC+ to observe “caution and responsibility” in oil market policy as several countries go back into pandemic lockdowns, hitting demand prospects at the start of the year.

Prince Abdul Aziz bin Salman, the Kingdom’s energy minister, told ministers at the first of a new series of monthly OPEC+ meetings that “the level of uncertainty in the world remains high.”

He said: “The new variant of the disease is a worrying and unpredictable development. In many parts of the world, where infection rates have increased worryingly, a new wave of lockdowns and restrictions are being put in place, which will inevitably impact the rate of economic recovery in those countries.

“So I urge you today not to take for granted the progress we have made as a group over the past year. Do not put at risk all that we have achieved for the sake of an instant, but illusory, benefit,” he added.

The meeting was considering whether or not to follow an increase in OPEC+ supply of 500,000 barrels this month with a similar rise in February. Some oil exporters had argued that the recent rise in oil prices allowed for some leeway to increase supply.

Brent Crude, the global benchmark, stood at $52.47 a barrel as the Prince was speaking, near its highest level since March before the pandemic ravaged global energy demand.

Under the terms of the historic deal last April, which cut supply by the biggest amount in history, producers were due to implement an increase of 2 million barrels per day from the start of 2021, but — largely on Saudi urging — OPEC+ held off lifting by the full amount, instead opting to examine market conditions on a monthly basis.

“Our collaborative approach has helped us go a long way towards rebalancing global oil markets after the shocks of last year. But now, as we see light at the end of the tunnel, we must — at all costs — avoid the temptation to slacken off our resolve,” the Prince said.

Saudi caution was reinforced by Mohammad Barkindo, secretary general of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), who said that the outlook for oil demand in 2021 was “very mixed,” and that there were “still very many downside risks to juggle.”

Prince Abdul Aziz echoed this uncertain forecast. “Global oil demand is still well short of where it was at the beginning of the year. Demand for transport fuels, in particular aviation fuel, is especially fragile.”

OPEC+ has the option of maintaining current levels of production for another month, as well as increasing or decreasing output.

“As we agreed at the last meeting, we must retain the flexibility to respond to events as they occur and make the necessary adjustments to attend to market needs. We should make every effort to achieve both full compliance and full compensation,” he added.

Updated 20 min 12 sec ago
Reuters

Sterling weakens against euro as post-Brexit deal rally falters

Sterling weakens against euro as post-Brexit deal rally falters
  • The concern that Brexit might constitute the beginning of renewed economic decline in the UK is more likely to dominate
Updated 20 min 12 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: The pound weakened versus the euro on Britain’s first day of trading outside the EU, but strengthened against a softer dollar, climbing above $1.37 for the first time since May 2018, as traders weighed up Brexit relief with COVID-19 risks.

The pound had strengthened after a last-minute Brexit deal was agreed to on Dec. 24, which set rules for industries such as fishing and agriculture.

Although the deal does not cover Britain’s finance sector, UK market participants were relieved by an extension that allows them to use platforms in the EU for swaps trading until March 2021 — a move announced on Thursday in a bid to avoid disruption.

On Monday, the pound changed hands at 89.77 pence per euro, down around 0.5 percent on the day.

Versus the weaker dollar, the pound was up 0.2 percent at $1.3682, having briefly crossed the $1.37 level for the first time since May 2018 early in the European session. The pound gained 2.5 percent overall against the dollar in December.

Commerzbank’s head of FX and commodity research, Ulrich Leuchtmann, said that sterling’s recovery after the Brexit deal was agreed was “disappointingly limited,” but that it has further scope for gains in the next few days as traders adjust their positioning upon their return from holiday.

Leuchtmann was less bullish on sterling’s longer-term outlook, however.

“For market participants with a long-term outlook the concern that Brexit might constitute the beginning of renewed economic decline in the UK is more likely to dominate,” he said.

Sterling-dollar implied volatility gauges with one-month and three-month maturities have edged up again in the past few days.

In bad news for sterling, COVID-19 cases in Britain are at record levels. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday that tougher lockdown restrictions were probably on the way.

RBC Capital Markets analysts wrote in a note to clients that negative interest rates are likely to remain a possibility for the UK because, although a chaotic no-deal Brexit has been avoided, rising COVID-19 infections will have an impact on the Bank of England’s outlook for the economy.

Market participants are pricing in negative rates in the UK by May 2021.

Topics: Brexit deal euro STERLING POUND

Related

Sterling losses deepen to drop by 1% on Johnson’s Brexit remarks
Business & Economy
Sterling losses deepen to drop by 1% on Johnson’s Brexit remarks
Sterling rebounds on data surprise, Brexit hopes
Business & Economy
Sterling rebounds on data surprise, Brexit hopes

