Saudi Arabia awards license for first consumer micro-loan provider

Saudi Arabia awards license for first consumer micro-loan provider
Bader Al-Kharafi, Zain vice-chairman and group CEO. (Supplied)
Updated 05 January 2021
  • The Shariah-compliant platform offers approval for financing within minutes, based on a user’s credit profile
JEDDAH: The Saudi Central Bank has granted a license for the Kingdom’s first consumer micro-financing platform, which will allow users to be granted loans within minutes.

Kuwait’s Zain Group launched the Tamam Financing Company (Tamam) last year, the fintech subsidiary of its Saudi Arabian operation.

The launch makes Tamam the first organization in the Kingdom and the region to be licensed by a regulator to offer consumer micro-loans via a mobile app.

Founded in 2019, Tamam hopes to expand funding options available in the Kingdom. The Shariah-compliant platform offers approval for financing within minutes, based on a user’s credit profile. 

HIGHLIGHTS

• The launch makes Tamam the first organization in the Kingdom and the region to be licensed by a regulator to offer consumer micro-loans via a mobile app.

• Founded in 2019, Tamam hopes to expand funding options available in the Kingdom.

Bader Al-Kharafi, Zain vice-chairman and group CEO, as well as Zain KSA vice-chairman and Tamam chairman, said: “We are extremely proud of the teams at Zain Group, Zain KSA and Tamam in the successful delivery of this innovative Shariah-compliant service that provides consumer micro-finance in less than five minutes through a mobile app.

“Innovation is key to our ongoing developments and investing in viable digital services such as the fintech sector is a strategy we have launched a few years ago with Zain Cash and continue to implement across our markets as a critical component to our sustained evolution and success.

“Zain KSA’s evolution to becoming a digital lifestyle provider requires us to take bold moves in new digital areas, and we are pleased at how the Saudi Central Bank and the Kingdom’s wider community are extremely receptive to such developments,” he added.

  • Here are a few things you need to know as Saudi stocks start trading on Tuesday
Here are a few things you need to know as Saudi stocks start trading on Tuesday.

1. SABIC Agri-Nutrients Co. completed the procedures to acquire the entire share capital of SABIC Agri-Nutrients Investment Co. (SANIC), owned by Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC).

2. Al Moammar Information Systems Co.'s (MIS) board of directors recommended a 25 percent capital increase to SAR 250 million through issuing one bonus share for every 4 shares held.

3. Middle East Paper Co. (MEPCO) signed a Shariah-compliant credit facility agreement worth SAR 340 million with Bank Albilad.

4. Al Rajhi Company for Cooperative Insurance (Al Rajhi Takaful) board of directors approved the resignation of chief executive officer (CEO), Abdulaziz Al Sedeas, submitted on Dec. 23, 2020.

5. Solidarity Saudi Takaful Co.’s shareholders will vote, on Jan. 26, 2021, on the merger offer by Aljazira Takaful Taawuni Co., in accordance with the provisions of the articles from 190 to 193 of the Companies Law.

6. Saudi Airlines Catering Co. signed hospitality and catering services contract with Saudi Automobile & Motorcycle Federation (SAMF) for the Dakar Rally 2021.

7. Al-Samaani Factory for Metal Industries Co.’s board of directors recommended a capital hike through SAR 150 million rights issue.

8. The Capital Market Authority (CMA) approved Alkhabeer REIT Fund’s request to increase total asset value by issuing additional units for acquiring real estate assets.

9. Southern Province Cement Co.'s board of directors approved appointing Hamad Al-Bazai as chairman and Mohammed Al-Nabat as vice chairman for the three-year term starting from Jan. 1, 2021.

10. Brent crude on Tuesday gained 17 cents to reach $51.80 per barrel. WTI crude also increased 12 cents to reach $48.52/bbl.

