‘Digital ID’ service launched for Saudi citizens

RIYADH: The Saudi authorities have launched the digital versions of the national identity cards of Saudi citizens.
The Interior Ministry, represented by the Civil Status Department, launched the service titled “Digital ID.” It can be accessed through “Absher Individuals” service at the ministry’s Absher portal or through Absher app on smartphones.
The online Absher service was introduced to increase productivity and promote more efficient work practices within government departments, while raising customer satisfaction levels.
Muhammad Al-Jasser, a spokesman for Civil Status, said that the electronic ID would help verify identity of citizens in case they are not in possession of the hard copy of their IDs.
Through the service, all details can be viewed using a QR code of “Absher Individuals” application. Citizens can download a copy of their Digital IDs on their smart devices so that they can use it even without an internet connection.
