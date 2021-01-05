‘Digital ID’ service launched for Saudi citizens

You are here

The Civil Status Department launched the “Digital ID” service, in cooperation with the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority, represented by the National Information Center. (SPA)
Updated 06 January 2021
SPA

  • Through the service, all details can be viewed using a QR code of “Absher Individuals” application
Updated 06 January 2021
SPA

RIYADH: The Saudi authorities have launched the digital versions of the national identity cards of Saudi citizens.
The Interior Ministry, represented by the Civil Status Department, launched the service titled “Digital ID.” It can be accessed through “Absher Individuals” service at the ministry’s Absher portal or through Absher app on smartphones.
The online Absher service was introduced to increase productivity and promote more efficient work practices within government departments, while raising customer satisfaction levels.
Muhammad Al-Jasser, a spokesman for Civil Status, said that the electronic ID would help verify identity of citizens in case they are not in possession of the hard copy of their IDs.
Through the service, all details can be viewed using a QR code of “Absher Individuals” application. Citizens can download a copy of their Digital IDs on their smart devices so that they can use it even without an internet connection.
 

Saudi Arabia
Tetamman (rest-assured) clinics offer treatment and advice to those with virus symptoms, such as fever, loss of taste and smell, and breathing difficulties. (AFP)
Updated 06 January 2021
Arab News

  • More inoculation outlets planned across Saudi Arabia
Updated 06 January 2021
Arab News

JEDDAH: Thousands of people have been flocking to vaccination centers in Riyadh, Jeddah, and the Eastern Province to receive vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the Saudi Ministry of Health said on Tuesday.

Similar dedicated medical outlets will soon be opened in all regions of the Kingdom, officials announced.
The ministry has invited all Saudis and expats to register for the vaccine through its Sehaty app. Users can apply after downloading the app via http://onelink.to/yjc3nj. They will receive a text message within 48 hours giving them an appointment date.
Saudi Arabia on Tuesday reported nine new virus-related deaths, taking to 6,265 the total number of people in the country who had now died after contracting the virus.
There were 104 new cases recorded in the Kingdom, putting the caseload at 363,259. There were 2,239 active cases of which 364 patients were serious.
According to the ministry, 47 of the newly recorded cases were in Riyadh, 24 in Makkah, and four in Madinah.
In addition, 146 more patients had recovered from COVID-19, moving the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom up to 354,755.
Saudi Arabia has so far conducted 11,174,310 polymerase chain reaction tests, with 39,433 carried out in the past 24 hours.
Saudi health clinics set up by the ministry as testing hubs or treatment centers have dealt with hundreds of thousands of people throughout the country since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

FASTFACTS

• Saudi Arabia recorded 104 new infections on Tuesday.

• There are 2,239 active cases of which 364 patients are critical.

• With nine new fatalities, the death toll has risen to 6,265.

Among the testing hubs, Taakad (make sure) centers provide COVID-19 tests for those who show no or only mild symptoms or believe they have come into contact with an infected individual.
Tetamman (rest-assured) clinics offer treatment and advice to those with virus symptoms, such as fever, loss of taste and smell, and breathing difficulties.
Saudi Arabia has been one of the first countries to obtain approved vaccines from leading international companies and through COVAX.

