Boeing to pay $2.5 billion to settle US fraud charges after MAX crashes

Nearly two years after the second of two crashes involving Boeing 737 Max planes that killed 346 people in all, Boeing is agreeing to pay money for crash victims' families, airline customers and airlines, as well as a fine. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)
Nearly two years after the second of two crashes involving Boeing 737 Max planes that killed 346 people in all, Boeing is agreeing to pay money for crash victims' families, airline customers and airlines, as well as a fine. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)
Nearly two years after the second of two crashes involving Boeing 737 Max planes that killed 346 people in all, Boeing is agreeing to pay money for crash victims' families, airline customers and airlines, as well as a fine. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)
  • Prosecutors accused Boeing of spreading “half-truths” and engaging in a “cover up”
  • 346 lives were lost in the crashes involving Boeing's 737 planes of Lion Air and Ethiopian Airlines
NEW YORK: US prosecutors on Thursday hit Boeing with $2.5 billion in fines, settling a criminal charge over claims the company defrauded regulators overseeing the 737 MAX, which was grounded worldwide following two deadly crashes.
The Department of Justice (DOJ) said Boeing reached a deferred prosecution agreement related to the company’s pronouncements to regulators during the certification of the MAX, which was taken out of service for 20 months after the crashes and only recently cleared to return to the skies.
Prosecutors described Boeing’s failings in withering terms, accusing the company of spreading “half-truths” and engaging in a “cover up.”
“The tragic crashes of Lion Air Flight 610 and Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 exposed fraudulent and deceptive conduct by employees of one of the world’s leading commercial airplane manufacturers,” said Acting Attorney General David Burns.
“Boeing’s employees chose the path of profit over candor by concealing material information from the FAA concerning the operation of its 737 Max airplane and engaging in an effort to cover up their deception.”
Under the agreement, Boeing must meet with the DOJ’s fraud section at least quarterly and attest regularly to its compliance program. The charges will be dismissed after three years if Boeing meets the conditions, and the company will also cooperate with prosectors on any ongoing or future probes.
Boeing will pay a fine of $243.6 million and provide $500 million in additional compensation to families of victims, plus $1.8 billion in additional payments to airline customers.
Boeing said it was pleased to move past the DOJ probe.
“I firmly believe that entering into this resolution is the right thing for us to do — a step that appropriately acknowledges how we fell short of our values and expectations,” Chief Executive David Calhoun said in a statement.
“This resolution is a serious reminder to all of us of how critical our obligation of transparency to regulators is, and the consequences that our company can face if any one of us falls short of those expectations.”
The MAX made its first US commercial flight since the grounding last month in what the manufacturer hopes will mark a turning point following the scandal and the general downturn in air travel caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

'Boeing concealed information'
The DOJ charged Boeing with concealing information about the Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System (MCAS), an anti-stall technology that was a prime factor in the Lion Air and Ethiopian Airlines crashes which together claimed 346 lives.
Boeing, through two MAX pilots, concealed key information about MCAS to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). US Attorney Erin Nealy Cox said Boeing employees had engaged in “misleading statements, half-truths and omissions” that hindered oversight.
This omission meant the FAA did not mention MCAS in its final report certifying the MAX, so there was no reference to the system in manuals and pilot training materials.
After the Lion Air crash in October 2018, FAA “learned for the first time” key details about the MCAS “that Boeing concealed from FAA,” DOJ said.
And two pilots at at the plane maker “continued misleading others — including at Boeing and the FAA — about their prior knowledge of the change to MCAS,” according to the department.
Regulators grounded the MAX in March 2019 following the second fatal accident in Ethiopia.

Lax oversight
Both Boeing and the FAA have come under intense scrutiny for not grounding the plane after the first calamity, and for what critics called lax oversight when the plane was rolled out.
The DOJ determined that an independent compliance monitor was not needed in the case, in part because the misconduct was “neither pervasive across the organization, nor undertaken by a large number of employees.”
But the agency said the size of the penalty reflected Boeing’s conduct, including the company’s initial reluctance to cooperate in the probe.
Boeing’s cooperation “was delayed and only began after the first six months of the Fraud Section’s investigation, during which time Boeing’s response frustrated the Fraud Section’s investigation,” the DOJ said.
Boeing pointed to the conduct of two former employees over their representations of a flight system implicated in both crashes. The “intentional failure” of these employees to disclose key information meant the FAA “was not fully informed” about the MCAS’ operations, the company said.

Bangladesh joins global COVID-19 vaccine race with Bongavax set for clinical trial

Bangladesh joins global COVID-19 vaccine race with Bongavax set for clinical trial
Updated 33 min 52 sec ago
SHEHAB SUMON

Bangladesh joins global COVID-19 vaccine race with Bongavax set for clinical trial

Bangladesh joins global COVID-19 vaccine race with Bongavax set for clinical trial
  • Previously called Bancovid, the vaccine has been included in the draft landscape of the World Health Organization’s (WHO) COVID-19 vaccine candidates.
Updated 33 min 52 sec ago
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: Bangladesh has joined the global coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine race with the announcement on Thursday by the producer of its Bongavax that clinical trials were due to start next month.
In late December, the country’s Directorate General of Drug Administration (DGDA) permitted Dhaka-based Globe Biotech Ltd., the developer of Bongavax, to produce the country’s first locally made COVID-19 vaccine.
Previously called Bancovid, the vaccine has been included in the draft landscape of the World Health Organization’s (WHO) COVID-19 vaccine candidates.
Asif Mahmud, who is in charge of Globe Biotech’s research, told Arab News: “We are expecting to go for clinical trial by next month.
“We got the permission from the DGDA last week to produce Bongavax for clinical trial. Now we are allowed to import all the raw materials to manufacture the vaccine,” he said, adding that if all went to plan the vaccine would be ready for mass use by the middle of the year. “Bharat Biotech of India also took six months to develop the vaccine at the final stage and I hope we can do the same. We will apply to the Bangladesh Medical Research Council (BMRC) for ethical permission next week,” Mahmud added.
The company is set to announce the name of the clinical research organization that will conduct the trials.
While the cost of Bongavax doses remains unknown, Mahmud said that being produced locally would make it “definitely cheaper” than the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines.
“We are using raw materials imported from the US, the UK, and some other Western countries. State-of-the-art technologies will be used in this process. There are many taxes and other regulatory issues which are directly involved with costs,” he said.
Bangladeshi public health experts welcomed the development as a positive boost to the country’s COVID-19 response.
Prof. Muzaherul Huq, former WHO adviser and founder of the Public Health Foundation of Bangladesh, told Arab News: “Definitely the homegrown vaccine will help us a lot. Bangladesh has been producing vaccines for many years. But now we need to increase the capacity to make quality vaccines and here the government has to play a vital role.
“Globe Biotech should maintain close contact with WHO authorities to ensure constant monitoring and supervision which will also help them in the market approval process,” he said.
Prof. Benazir Ahmed, former director of disease control at the Bangladeshi Directorate General of Health Services, also called on the producer to make sure its clinical trials were monitored by international vaccinology experts and organizations in order for the vaccine to gain trust at home and abroad.
“The clinical trial should be of a very high standard. It will open the gateway for production of many more vaccines, both for local use and for a huge external market of vaccines,” Ahmed said.
Bangladesh has so far approved for emergency use only the Covishield vaccine developed by the Serum Institute of India (SII) in collaboration with the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca.
Dhaka has ordered 30 million Covishield doses, of which the first batch of 5 million is expected to arrive from India next month.
There has to date been nearly 520,000 reported cases of COVID-19 in Bangladesh, among a population of around 168 million, and more than 7,700 virus-related deaths.
 

