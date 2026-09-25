RIYADH: If you’re looking for a Riyadh staycation, then Ramada by Wyndham Riyadh on King Fahd Road offers a prime location and affordability in the heart of the Saudi capital.

With thoughtfully designed spaces, comfortable accommodation and a range of dining and leisure facilities, Ramada by Wyndham is designed to meet the needs of both business and leisure travelers.

Ramada by Wyndham Riyadh on King Fahd Road. (Supplied)

Our check-in — which starts at 3 p.m. — was extremely smooth. The bellhop received our luggage and ushered us to the Elite Standard Suite, which has an extra-large, and extremely comfortable, double bed, two-and-a-half bathrooms, a spacious living room, two television sets, and a city view. A lovely fruit basket and some Middle Eastern sweets were provided — a kind gesture that set the tone for the weekend ahead.

There are a number of dining options at the property. The main restaurant serves a breakfast buffet alongside international and Middle Eastern cuisine for lunch and dinner. The extensive menu gives a great range for guests to choose from, whether it's a flavorful chicken or shrimp biryani or a creamy fettuccine pasta.

Ramada by Wyndham offers a hospitality experience that combines accessibility and comfort. (Supplied)

We’d recommend the tenderloin steak — a generous Angus beef fillet served with grilled vegetables, mushrooms, and your choice of mushroom or demi-glace sauce with black pepper. We paired it with the creamy garlic-flavored mashed potatoes, and the Ramada signature cocktail drink: a mix of berries, watermelon, sweet melon, carrot, and a hint of organic saffron over crushed ice.

In the Lobby Lounge Cafe, you can find Costa and Starbucks brand coffees, and some sweet and savory bites in a relaxed lobby setting, which pulls in great light in the daytime. It’s a great spot to do some reading or grab a quick drink before exploring the city or heading to your conference sessions.

With thoughtfully designed spaces, comfortable accommodation and a range of dining and leisure facilities, Ramada by Wyndham is designed to meet the needs of both business and leisure travelers. (Supplied)

The hotel is within easy walking distance of two Riyadh Metro stops — each approximately a 15-minute stroll — and some closer bus stops. You’re also close to shopping destinations like Kingdom Centre, Mode Mall and Riyadh Gallery, as well as other cultural spots like Souq Al Zal.

The hotel staff were friendly and accommodating throughout our stay — and very kindly flexible with our checkout time — but there were a few minor issues. For example, the televisions only supported YouTube, scuppering our plans for a relaxing night streaming our favorite shows. We were told the appropriate maintenance engineer was unavailable — understandable given the late hour.

The hotel is within easy walking distance of two Riyadh Metro stops. (Supplied)

Our late-night in-room food order was a frustrating experience. After waiting around 40 minutes, we were told one of the items was unavailable, so we selected an alternative. After another lengthy wait, we were informed that a “kitchen issue” had delayed the order. After nearly two hours, we canceled and opted to order from a food delivery app instead. While the management called the next day and generously offered to make up for it, timely communication would have made a huge difference.

Regardless of the hiccups, we enjoyed our stay. We spent Saturday at the heated indoor pool, hot tub, sauna, steam room and fitness center on the rooftop. The pool was magnificent: it felt as if we were stepping into a small oasis, as the space was filled with greenery, light, and fountains. This is definitely a spot to destress and leave the world behind.

In Riyadh’s ever-evolving landscape, Ramada by Wyndham offers a hospitality experience that combines accessibility and comfort, making it a good place to stay if you’re visiting for a conference or intending to explore the city’s major landmarks.