Film showcases AlUla's beauty and diversity

Film showcases AlUla’s beauty and diversity
AlUla is targeting domestic tourists in what is hoped will be a year of travel recovery. (SPA)
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

Film showcases AlUla’s beauty and diversity

Film showcases AlUla’s beauty and diversity
  • Campaign includes a 90-minute film directed by renowned cinematographer Bruno Aveillan and a suite of digital assets under the concept of “The World’s Masterpiece”
  • Video shows a woman travelling across AlUla – she visits Hegra, Elephant Rock, locations of the ancient civilizations of the Dadanites, Nabataeans, Romans and Maraya Concert Hall
Arab News

JEDDAH: A new film depicting the beauty and enchanting landscape of AlUla is leading a campaign to attract more visitors to the area.  

Reopened to the public in October last year, AlUla has welcomed visitors again, targeting domestic tourists in what is hoped will be a year of travel recovery. The campaign is also aimed at deepening the Kingdom’s pride and affection for AlUla.

“We know Saudis love to travel and we hope this campaign will inspire many of them to appreciate a must-see destination, a world masterpiece, closer to home,” said Phillip Jones, chief destination management and marketing officer of the Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU).

The campaign, unveiled on Saturday, was developed by the RCU with creative partners Leo Burnett, including a 90-minute film directed by renowned cinematographer Bruno Aveillan and a suite of digital assets under the concept of “The World’s Masterpiece.”

The video shows a woman travelling to locations across AlUla. She visits lush palm tree groves, UNESCO World Heritage Sites, Hegra, Elephant Rock, the locations of the ancient civilizations of the Dadanites, Nabataeans and Romans, as well as the mirrored Maraya Concert Hall, home to many cultural events since its opening two years ago. 

“‘The World’s Masterpiece’ is a play on both the skillful artistry of ancient civilizations who carved elaborate artworks into the rocky outcrops, as well as the pure and unspoilt beauty of the geological rock formations and landscapes sculpted by nature,” Jones said.

The campaign aims to help achieve RCU’s visitor projections of 90,000 for 2021 and 130,000 for 2022. While it is aimed at the domestic market, specifically three core audience segments that represent 64 percent of the regional affluent traveler market, Melanie de Souza, executive director marketing, RCU, expects that it will also have an international reach.

“The travel landscape has been irreversibly altered, but as travel slowly resumes, research tells us people will be looking for meaningful travel, vast open spaces and close-to-nature experiences. AlUla is well-positioned in the domestic market for all of those reasons and internationally as a new and significant boutique heritage and culture destination,” de Souza said.

Topics: Saudi Arabia AlUla Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU) Maraya Concert Hall

Saudi Arabia confirms 4 COVID-19 deaths, 140 new cases

Saudi Arabia confirms 4 COVID-19 deaths, 140 new cases
Updated 11 January 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia confirms 4 COVID-19 deaths, 140 new cases

Saudi Arabia confirms 4 COVID-19 deaths, 140 new cases
  • The Kingdom said 158 patients recovered in past 24 hours
  • The highest number of cases were recorded in Riyadh with 43
Updated 11 January 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia recorded four new COVID-19 related deaths on Monday, raising the total number of fatalities to 6,295.
The Ministry of Health confirmed 140 new confirmed cases reported in the Kingdom in the previous 24 hours, meaning 363,949 people have now contracted the disease.
Of the total number of cases, 1,948 remain active and 312 in critical condition.
According to the ministry, the highest number of cases were recorded in the capital Riyadh with 43, followed by the Eastern Province with 30, Makkah with 28, Qassim recorded 13 and Madinah confirmed six cases.

The ministry also announced that 158 patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 355,706.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Interior said citizens and residents committed 18,746 violations against anti-COVID-19 measures from Jan. 3 to 9, with the highest in Riyadh which recorded almost 6,000, followed by Makkah, Qassim, Madinah and the Eastern Province.
The ministry renewed its call on the public to adhere to the measures and abide by instructions.
The coronavirus pandemic has affected over 90.3 million people globally and the death toll has exceeded 1.94 million.

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Health COVID-19 Coronavirus Saudi Ministry of Interior

