You are here

  • Home
  • Russians, Brits and French buyers bring boom for Dubai developer

Russians, Brits and French buyers bring boom for Dubai developer

Specialising in luxury developments, Seven Tides’ focus for 2020 was on two developments - Golf Views Seven City in Dubai’s Jumeirah Lake Towers (JLT) and Seven Palm on The Palm Jumeirah. (Supplied)
1 / 3
Specialising in luxury developments, Seven Tides’ focus for 2020 was on two developments - Golf Views Seven City in Dubai’s Jumeirah Lake Towers (JLT) and Seven Palm on The Palm Jumeirah. (Supplied)
Specialising in luxury developments, Seven Tides’ focus for 2020 was on two developments - Golf Views Seven City in Dubai’s Jumeirah Lake Towers (JLT) and Seven Palm on The Palm Jumeirah. (Supplied)
2 / 3
Specialising in luxury developments, Seven Tides’ focus for 2020 was on two developments - Golf Views Seven City in Dubai’s Jumeirah Lake Towers (JLT) and Seven Palm on The Palm Jumeirah. (Supplied)
Specialising in luxury developments, Seven Tides’ focus for 2020 was on two developments - Golf Views Seven City in Dubai’s Jumeirah Lake Towers (JLT) and Seven Palm on The Palm Jumeirah. (Supplied)
3 / 3
Specialising in luxury developments, Seven Tides’ focus for 2020 was on two developments - Golf Views Seven City in Dubai’s Jumeirah Lake Towers (JLT) and Seven Palm on The Palm Jumeirah. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/rt6yk

Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

Russians, Brits and French buyers bring boom for Dubai developer

Specialising in luxury developments, Seven Tides’ focus for 2020 was on two developments - Golf Views Seven City in Dubai’s Jumeirah Lake Towers (JLT) and Seven Palm on The Palm Jumeirah. (Supplied)
  • The economic impact of COVID-19 in Europe is likely to encourage buyers to look overseas
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: A Dubai developer recorded total annual sales of $152 million across its projects in 2020, with Russians, British and French investors among the top buyers.

“These are remarkable sales figures, when we consider what an extraordinary year 2020 has turned out to be. Most of the world was locked down during April and the pandemic has caused disruption throughout the year for many sectors of the global economy, not just hospitality and aviation,” Abdulla bin Sulayem, CEO of Seven Tides, said in a press statement on Monday.

Specialising in the luxury end of the market, Seven Tides’ focus for 2020 was on two developments — Golf Views Seven City, in Dubai’s Jumeirah Lake Towers (JLT), and Seven Palm, on The Palm Jumeirah.

Its buyers at Seven Palm were spread across 63 countries, with Russians topping the bill and accounting for 18 percent of the $125m generated in sales, followed by the British (9 percent) and French (8 percent).

At Golf Views Seven City, in JLT, 195 nationalities were among the $26.5 million in sales, with French buyers this time topping the rankings with 25 percent of sales, followed by Italians (12 percent), Russians (11 percent) and Indians (6 percent.)

The CEO said that the economic impact of COVID-19 in Europe is likely to encourage buyers to look overseas. “Many investors in the UK and Europe fear higher income and property tax rates, as governments look to reduce public finance deficits, after borrowing record amounts of money to tackle the pandemic. Should that transpire, it could well drive even further investment next year,” bin Sulayem said.

Topics: business economy Dubai UAE real estate

Related

Special Dubai real estate market recovery to be seen as of 2022: S&P
Business & Economy
Dubai real estate market recovery to be seen as of 2022: S&P
Qataris among leading investors in Dubai real estate sector
Business & Economy
Qataris among leading investors in Dubai real estate sector

Saudi Arabia licensed 903 new factories worth $6.27bn in 2020

Saudi Arabia licensed 903 new factories worth $6.27bn in 2020
Updated 1 min 56 sec ago
Argaam

Saudi Arabia licensed 903 new factories worth $6.27bn in 2020

Saudi Arabia licensed 903 new factories worth $6.27bn in 2020
  • Existing and under-construction factories totaled 9,681 across the Kingdom in 2020
Updated 1 min 56 sec ago
Argaam

Saudi Arabia licensed 903 new factories worth SR23.5 billion ($6.27 billion) in 2020, recent data issued by Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources showed.

The total number of factories that began actual production reached 515 last year.

The total number of Saudi workers in the new facilities stood at 39,404. The total number of work force in the industrial sector increased by 17,807, of which nationals and expats rose by 9,495 and 8,312, respectively.

The ministry will continue to develop the sector, Bandar Alkhorayef, Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources, said, affirming that it has a more bullish outlook for better opportunities this year.

Existing and under-construction factories totaled 9,681 across the Kingdom in 2020, of which non-metallic minerals plants accounted for 20 percent, or 1,935. Rubber products plants came second with 1,268, followed by plants of unclassified machinery and equipment with 1,162.

Meanwhile, a total of 73 new plants were licensed in December 2020, with 30 facilities commencing production.

The total investment cost of these plants stood at SR2.15 billion ($570 million).

Topics: Saudi Arabia factory

Related

Saudi factory stitches gold-laced cover for Islam’s holiest site
Saudi Arabia
Saudi factory stitches gold-laced cover for Islam’s holiest site
New move to build up Saudi factory data base
Business & Economy
New move to build up Saudi factory data base

Latest updates

Russians, Brits and French buyers bring boom for Dubai developer
Specialising in luxury developments, Seven Tides’ focus for 2020 was on two developments - Golf Views Seven City in Dubai’s Jumeirah Lake Towers (JLT) and Seven Palm on The Palm Jumeirah. (Supplied)
Saudi Arabia licensed 903 new factories worth $6.27bn in 2020
Saudi Arabia licensed 903 new factories worth $6.27bn in 2020
Credit Suisse expands Saudi operations with new Riyadh branch
Credit Suisse has opened a new branch in Riyadh as part of plans to strengthen its wealth management services in Saudi Arabia. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
Libyan man sentenced to life for deadly UK park stabbings
Libyan man sentenced to life for deadly UK park stabbings
Saudi SAMA issues regulations for debt crowdfunding activities
Saudi SAMA issues regulations for debt crowdfunding activities

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.