You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Central Bank studies requests for consumer microfinance licenses

Saudi Central Bank studies requests for consumer microfinance licenses

Saudi Central Bank studies requests for consumer microfinance licenses
Setting an amount of SR20 million as a minimum requirement for companies wishing to obtain a license is a result of internal studies conducted by SAMA. (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/nj8mx

Updated 16 sec ago
Asharq

Saudi Central Bank studies requests for consumer microfinance licenses

Saudi Central Bank studies requests for consumer microfinance licenses
  • SAMA aims to attract new type of investors to support growth
Updated 16 sec ago
Asharq

DUBAI: The central bank is studying three new requests for consumer microfinance licenses, said Bader Al-Otaibi, director-general of supervision of finance companies at the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA).

SAMA granted the first consumer microfinance license earlier this January to “Tamam” company, and is preparing to attract more actors in this sector after canceling the installments sale system.

During an interview with Asharq News, Al-Otaibi stressed that the bank aims, through consumer microfinance licenses, to attract a new segment of investors who are medium-capitals.

He added that the bank also aims to support economic growth opportunities and enhance financial inclusion by providing more financing products, in line with SAMA’s strategy to activate electronic channels in financing products, especially as most microfinance companies use financial technology.

“One of the reasons for licensing these type of companies with fewer requirements than the regular financing companies is to address the unfair practices that may occur after canceling the installment sale system,” he said.

HIGHLIGHTS

• SAMA granted the first consumer microfinance license earlier this January to ‘Tamam’ company, and is preparing to attract more actors in this sector after canceling the installments sale system.

• Applicants from the Kingdom urged to obtain small consumer funding from companies licensed by SAMA to protect themselves and preserve their rights.

Al-Otaibi called on applicants from the Kingdom to obtain small consumer funding from companies licensed by SAMA to protect themselves and preserve their rights. He said that setting an amount of SR20 million ($5 million) as a minimum capital requirement for companies wishing to obtain a license was a result of internal studies conducted by the bank. He added that this amount was appropriate for these types of financing companies because of their business model, target market and market share. “It also ensures that the company wishing to obtain a license is able to meet the licensing and supervisory requirements,” he said.

Al-Otaibi said that SAMA had published on its website draft rules for this type of company in order to obtain the opinions and perceptions of market customers, but it had not received many comments concerning the amount of capital.

An amount of SR50,000 ($13,000) was set as an upper limit for financing because 90 percent of loans granted from bodies other than banks were less than SR20,000 ($5,000), and these loans were for emergency purposes, he said. Al-Otaibi said that the rules did not require the financier to have specific guarantees, and that this was up to the financier, based on the degree of risk he was facing.

For beneficiaries, the regulations include a section detailing their rights, including nine rules, the most important of which is to give them fair and transparent treatment in financing and easy access to the service.

Topics: saudi central bank Microfinance SAMA

Related

Saudi Central Bank governor says some stimulus packages maintained amid uncertainty
Business & Economy
Saudi Central Bank governor says some stimulus packages maintained amid uncertainty
Fraud, corruption tackled during COVID-19: Saudi Central Bank
Business & Economy
Fraud, corruption tackled during COVID-19: Saudi Central Bank

IHG adds to Saudi portfolio with new Holiday Inn

IHG adds to Saudi portfolio with new Holiday Inn
Updated 11 January 2021
Arab News

IHG adds to Saudi portfolio with new Holiday Inn

IHG adds to Saudi portfolio with new Holiday Inn
  • IHG currently operates 95 hotels across seven brands in the Middle East
Updated 11 January 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: IHG Hotels & Resorts has signed an agreement to manage a new property in the Saudi capital as part of its expansion in the Kingdom.

The deal was signed with Lina Snack Foods Company and the 138-room property, Holiday Inn Riyadh The Business District, is scheduled to open next January.

It is located close to King Khalid International Airport and the Riyadh Front and will feature two food outlets. It will be part of a mixed-use development that includes 20 offices, a coffee shop, a mosque and a nursery. 

Matthew Tripolone, who is a vice president at IHG, said: “Saudi Arabia remains a priority market for us in the region, and we are delighted to add another hotel to our growing portfolio in the country. Despite the current challenges faced by the industry, we believe that Vision 2030 will continue to progress and the hospitality industry will be an extremely important sector.” 

The growth would be fueled by increasing demand from business and leisure travelers and key cities such as Riyadh would be at the center of this demand, he added.

IHG currently operates 95 hotels across seven brands in the Middle East, including InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Voco and Six Senses. Dozens more are due to open within the next five years.

It recently signed an agreement to manage the 145-room Voco Jeddah North, which is set to open in the first quarter of 2022.

Topics: InterContinental Hotels Group Riyadh

Related

New IHG office, leadership to drive growth in Saudi Arabia
Corporate News
New IHG office, leadership to drive growth in Saudi Arabia
IHG sees drop in Middle East room revenue
Business & Economy
IHG sees drop in Middle East room revenue

Latest updates

Saudi Central Bank studies requests for consumer microfinance licenses
Saudi Central Bank studies requests for consumer microfinance licenses
Egypt says no progress in Renaissance Dam negotiations
Ethiopia's Grand Renaissance Dam is seen as it undergoes construction work on the river Nile in Guba Woreda, Benishangul Gumuz Region, Ethiopia. (Reuters/File Photo)
Lebanon high court says prosecutor can resume port probe
Lebanon high court says prosecutor can resume port probe
Startup of the Week: Smuug pins: Small accessories that tell a bigger story
Startup of the Week: Smuug pins: Small accessories that tell a bigger story
Al-Attiyah wins stage, cuts 3min off Peterhansel’s lead
Al-Attiyah wins stage, cuts 3min off Peterhansel’s lead

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.