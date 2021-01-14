Crown prince: $6 trillion of investment opportunities available in Saudi Arabia over next decade

RIYADH: Investment opportunities in Saudi Arabia amount to $6 trillion over the next 10 years, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said on Wednesday.
Speaking at a strategic dialogue virtual event held by the World Economic Forum, the crown prince said $3 trillion of those investments would be in new projects as part of opportunities offered by the Vision 2030 reform program.
He said 85 percent of this huge economic program would be funded by the Kingdom’s sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund (PIF) and the Saudi private sector.
The remainder would be through stimulating foreign capital from both Gulf nations and countries around the world.
