Egypt agrees deal for $23 billion high-speed rail link

Egypt agrees deal for $23 billion high-speed rail link
A view of Egypt's railway central station in Cairo. (Shutterstock photo)
  • Work to build the 15 stations included in the project is expected to be completed within two years
CAIRO: Egypt signed a deal with German giant Siemens on Thursday to build a $23 billion high-speed rail line linking the Red Sea and Mediterranean coasts.

The electric railway will run for more than 1,000 kilometers from Ain Sokhna on the Red Sea to New Alamein on the Mediterranean coast, passing through a new administrative capital being built east of Cairo.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi reviewed the final agreement with Siemens on the project, which is expected to start immediately.

Work to build the 15 stations included in the project is expected to be completed within two years.

The announcement of the express rail link came after El-Sisi met with Joe Kaiser, president and CEO of Siemens, and Roland Bush, the company’s executive vice president, together with Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly and Transport Minister Kamel El-Wazir.

El-Sisi said that the new electric line “will represent a significant addition to the country’s transport network in terms of trade and passenger transport.”

El-Wazir said that the project will link the new administrative capital and new cities, carrying passengers and goods through a “fast, modern and safe means of transport.”

Soil research, surveying and route planning has been completed, and work is underway building bridges and the track, he added.

 

 

Topics: Egypt

Iraqi oil minister says Saudi output cut helps stabilize market

Iraqi oil minister says Saudi output cut helps stabilize market
Updated 6 min 9 sec ago
Reuters

Iraqi oil minister says Saudi output cut helps stabilize market

Iraqi oil minister says Saudi output cut helps stabilize market
  • Oil minister expects oil prices to reach $57 per barrel in Q1
  • Iraq in ‘heavy talks’ to postpone compensating for earlier overproduction
Updated 6 min 9 sec ago
Reuters

BAGHDAD: Iraqi oil minister Ihsan Abdul Jabbar told state TV in an interview on Thursday that Saudi Arabia’s voluntary output cut of 1 million bpd helps stabilize the market, and he expected steady oil prices that should reach around $57 per barrel in the first quarter.
Oil minister said Iraq is in “heavy talks” with OPEC and allied oil producers to allow Iraq to postpone compensating for earlier overproduction.
“OPEC members and allies were understanding to Iraq’s situation and its financial crisis,” oil minister said in an interview with state TV.
Abdul Jabbar said requesting delaying compensation of overproduction does not not mean Iraq would evade complying with its commitment to OPEC+ cut deal and will abide by cutting its production to preserve market stability.
Non-commitment of Iraqi Kurdistan to its share of the production cut is the main reason of reaching a recent low compliance of 79% of pledged cuts under the OPEC+ deal, said Ihsan Abdul Jabbar.
“We reached an initial agreement with Kurdish region to cut their production by 20 percent or around 80,000 barrels per day but they didn’t commit and kept production at 430,000 barrels,” said oil minister.
OPEC+ cut supply by a record 9.7 million bpd last year and is pumping an extra 500,000 bpd in January under a plan to unwind the curbs gradually. Most producers will hold steady in February and Saudi Arabia is cutting output by 1 million bpd next month and March.
On Tuesday, Brent crude rose 36 cents and settled at $56.42 a barrel.

Topics: Ihsan Abdul Jabbar Ismail Saudi Arabia Iraq oil prices Oil market OPEC OPEC+

