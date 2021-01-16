Saudi central bank starts receiving Regulatory Sandbox applications

You are here

On Dec. 15, 2019, SAMA announced that it started to receive the "Regulatory Sandbox" applications (Shutterstock)
The Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) has started to receive applications to test the innovative financial technology (fintech) services and products in the experimental regulatory environment "Regulatory Sandbox" until Feb. 13.

On Dec. 15, 2019, SAMA announced that it started to receive the "Regulatory Sandbox" applications, according to data compiled by Argaam.

The sandbox aims to attract local and international fintech institutions and companies to benefit from the state-of-the-art technology, so that they can provide innovative financial services to start-ups, fintech companies, financial services firms and professional services companies in Saudi Arabia.

RIYADH: The Royal Commission in Jubail started developing the infrastructure required for attracting three global automakers, Mohammad Al-Zahrani, Director of Industrial Investment Development Department told Al-Arabiya TV, expecting the first Saudi-made car in 2022.

The move comes in coordination with South Korea’s SsangYong Motor Co. through setting up a car assembly center. Engineering designs are in advanced stages, Al-Zahrani said.

The study conducted by the Royal Commission eyes to attract almost SR40 billion ($10.67 billion) direct investments to the automotive industry by 2040, Al-Zahrani added, noting that this sector will contribute SR80 billion to the Saudi Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and provide 27,000 direct jobs.

The Kingdom’s auto complex is part of the strategic industrial plan, as Jubail Industrial City and Ras Al-Khair Industrial City provide no less than 90 percent of the raw materials used in direct automobile manufacturing, he concluded.

