LONDON: Saudi Arabia announced 5 deaths from COVID-19 and 140 new infections on Saturday.
Of the new cases, 58 were recorded in Riyadh, 28 in Makkah, 26 in the Eastern Province, 9 in Asir, 6 in Madinah, 2 in Najran and 1 in Jazan.
The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 356,541 after 159 more patients recovered from the virus.
A total of 6,318 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far.
Saudi Arabia announces 5 more COVID-19 deaths
https://arab.news/paj2y
Saudi Arabia announces 5 more COVID-19 deaths
- The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom has increased to 356,541
- A total of 6,318 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far
LONDON: Saudi Arabia announced 5 deaths from COVID-19 and 140 new infections on Saturday.