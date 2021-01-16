You are here

Saudi Arabia announces 5 more COVID-19 deaths
Saudi Arabia announced 5 deaths from COVID-19 and 140 new infections on Saturday. (File/SPA)
Updated 16 January 2021
  • The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom has increased to 356,541
  • A total of 6,318 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far
LONDON: Saudi Arabia announced 5 deaths from COVID-19 and 140 new infections on Saturday.
Of the new cases, 58 were recorded in Riyadh, 28 in Makkah, 26 in the Eastern Province, 9 in Asir, 6 in Madinah, 2 in Najran and 1 in Jazan.
The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 356,541 after 159 more patients recovered from the virus.
A total of 6,318 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far.

Saudi crown prince receives phone call from France’s President Macron

Saudi crown prince receives phone call from France’s President Macron
LONDON: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman received a phone call from French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday.

The crown prince and president reviewed relations between the Kingdom and France and opportunities for joint cooperation during the call.

Regional and international developments, as well as a number of issues of common interest, were also discussed.

