Jubail aims to build the first Saudi-made car by 2022

Engineering designs for the first Saudi-produced car by 2022 are in advanced stages. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
Engineering designs for the first Saudi-produced car by 2022 are in advanced stages. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
Updated 18 sec ago
Argaam

Jubail aims to build the first Saudi-made car by 2022

Engineering designs for the first Saudi-produced car by 2022 are in advanced stages. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
  The move comes in coordination with South Korea's SsangYong Motor Co. through setting up a car assembly center
  Engineering designs are in advanced stages
Updated 18 sec ago
Argaam

RIYADH: The Royal Commission in Jubail started developing the infrastructure required for attracting three global automakers, Mohammad Al-Zahrani, Director of Industrial Investment Development Department told Al-Arabiya TV, expecting the first Saudi-made car in 2022.

The move comes in coordination with South Korea’s SsangYong Motor Co. through setting up a car assembly center. Engineering designs are in advanced stages, Al-Zahrani said.

The study conducted by the Royal Commission eyes to attract almost SR40 billion ($10.67 billion) direct investments to the automotive industry by 2040, Al-Zahrani added, noting that this sector will contribute SR80 billion to the Saudi Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and provide 27,000 direct jobs.

The Kingdom’s auto complex is part of the strategic industrial plan, as Jubail Industrial City and Ras Al-Khair Industrial City provide no less than 90 percent of the raw materials used in direct automobile manufacturing, he concluded.

* Powered by Argaam

Topics: business economy Car manufacturing Saudi Arabia

Saudi-Yemeni collaboration aims to support housing, education and employment sectors

Princess Lamia bint Majed and ambassador Mohammed bin Saeed Al-Jaber. (Supplied)
Princess Lamia bint Majed and ambassador Mohammed bin Saeed Al-Jaber. (Supplied)
Updated 48 min 8 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi-Yemeni collaboration aims to support housing, education and employment sectors

Princess Lamia bint Majed and ambassador Mohammed bin Saeed Al-Jaber. (Supplied)
  • Initiative will offer more than 200 unemployed youth vocational training opportunities, while 1,600 new job opportunities will be created
Updated 48 min 8 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Development and Reconstruction Program for Yemen (SDRPY) has signed a number of agreements with Alwaleed Philanthropies, the charitable organization set up by Prince Alwaleed bin Talal Al-Saud, to address the housing and education needs of 4,860 Yemeni people.

The first memorandum of cooperation (MoC) is with UN-Habitat, represented by the program’s executive director Maimunah M. Sharif, to launch the Adequate Housing Project.

Coordinated with the Yemeni government, the housing project is restoring 600 housing units for low-income households in Aden and surrounding areas. The project is expected to directly benefit up to 4,200 people, as well as improving the general social and economic conditions of the surrounding neighbourhoods.

Moreover, the initiative will offer more than 200 unemployed youth vocational training opportunities, while 1,600 new job opportunities will be created during the project.

The second MoC is with Education for Employment (EFE) and will focus on a project entitled Building the Future for Yemeni Youth.

SDRPY’s Supervisor, Ambassador Mohammed bin Saeed Al-Jaber, said: “The initiatives are part of our efforts to assist the government in Yemen by restoring housing, offering placement programs, job training, and self-employment opportunities to youth, under the directives of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.”

Secretary General of Alwaleed Philanthropies Princess Lamia bint Majed Al Saud, said: “Adequate housing and proper job placements are vital in economic, social, and civic development. If addressed properly, a myriad of socio-economic benefits can be reaped and business opportunities will grow.”

She added: “Today’s agreements with the SDRPY, UN-Habitat and Education for Employment demonstrate our continuous efforts towards providing long-term solutions and achieving sustainable impact in a way that supports the most vulnerable segments of society. We are delighted to have partnered with institutions that share both our core values and ethos for creating real change within societies.”

Founded in 1980, Alwaleed Philanthropies has spent more than $4 billion in support of more than 1000 social initiatives in nearly 190 countries.

Topics: business economy Saudi Arabia Yemen Housing Education Employment

