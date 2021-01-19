You are here

Indonesia campaign helps SMEs enter Saudi market
Indonesian government aims to help small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) improve the quality and competitiveness of their products. (Shutterstock)
Ismira Lutfia Tisnadibrata 

date 2021-01-19

Indonesia campaign helps SMEs enter Saudi market
  • They will be the main target of the export initiative, which is estimated by the Indonesian Ministry of Trade to be able to generate $60 million
Ismira Lutfia Tisnadibrata 

JAKARTA: Indonesia has launched a campaign to help small firms in the country compete for millions of dollars-worth of food trade in Saudi Arabia.

The government aims to help small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) improve the quality and competitiveness of their products to meet the Kingdom’s required standards, Indonesian trade and commerce officials have said.

Under normal circumstances, before the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, around 1.5 million Indonesians a year make the pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia to perform Hajj and Umrah and hundreds of thousands work in the Kingdom.

They will be the main target of the export initiative, which is estimated by the Indonesian Ministry of Trade to be able to generate $60 million.

To meet the Saudi food regulator’s standards, the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce (Kadin), the Ministry of Trade, and the Ministry of Cooperatives and Small-Medium Enterprises have teamed up to assist SMEs in improving products such as bottled chili sauce, soya sauce, coffee, tea, and sugar that are in highest demand among Indonesians in Saudi Arabia.

Kadin chairman, Rosan Roeslani, told Arab News: “We have facilitated five small-medium enterprises that produce soya sauce to obtain Saudi Food and Drug Authority approval for distribution, while nine tea and coffee producers are in the pipeline to also obtain a license. We have also submitted the application for four bottled chili sauce producers.”

While travel and pilgrimage restrictions remain in place due to the COVID-19 outbreak, he said that the time before things get back to normal will be used to prepare the SMEs — which contribute 60 percent to the country’s gross domestic product and employ up to 90 percent of its workforce — for expansion into the Saudi market as soon as the pilgrimage sector resumes.

“We still have time to groom them as there are many aspects such as hygiene, and consistency in their product quality and quantity that they need to improve,” Roeslani added.

In 2014, the Ministry of Religious Affairs issued a regulation obliging catering companies that provided food and drink to Indonesian pilgrims in Saudi Arabia to source their products from Indonesian producers whenever possible.

Indonesia’s vice religious affairs minister, Zainut Tauhid Sa’adi, said that as each Indonesian pilgrim received food from caterers an average 75 times during his or her pilgrimage, demand was high but supply in Saudi Arabia remained limited and similar products from India and Thailand had been used instead.

Kasan Muhri, director general for export development at the Ministry of Trade, told Arab News that the program to prepare the SMEs had been in the making since 2017 and officials eventually decided to launch it this year despite the COVID-19 restrictions.

“Just because there are few Umrah pilgrims now and this year’s Hajj remains uncertain, it does not mean that the market is gone.

“People from around the world would still go to Saudi Arabia to perform the pilgrimage, not just Indonesians, so we are doing this to anticipate the market when the economy revives, and things are recovered. We don’t want to be left behind,” Muhri said.

Besides food and beverage products, officials say they are also looking into the possibility of exporting items such as goodie bags, prayer beads, and other pilgrimage accessories made by Indonesian SMEs.

Topics: Indonesia SAUDI-INDONESIAN TRADE small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs)

Talent a ‘game changer’ in attracting investment, says UAE official

Human resources are a key factor in a country’s ability to attract investment, the head of the Dubai Investment Development Agency (Dubai FDI) told delegates at the 14th Asian Business Leadership Forum (ABLF). (Supplied)
Human resources are a key factor in a country’s ability to attract investment, the head of the Dubai Investment Development Agency (Dubai FDI) told delegates at the 14th Asian Business Leadership Forum (ABLF). (Supplied)
Updated 19 January 2021
Kateryna Kadabashy

Talent a ‘game changer’ in attracting investment, says UAE official

Human resources are a key factor in a country’s ability to attract investment, the head of the Dubai Investment Development Agency (Dubai FDI) told delegates at the 14th Asian Business Leadership Forum (ABLF). (Supplied)
  • 14th ABLF went virtual this year due to COVID-19
  • Virtual Conclaves, to be held every month until December, feature in-depth conversations with Asia’s policymakers and decision-takers
Updated 19 January 2021
Kateryna Kadabashy

DUBAI: Human resources are a key factor in a country’s ability to attract investment, the head of the Dubai Investment Development Agency (Dubai FDI) told delegates at a virtual conference on Monday.

“Talent are a game changer right now for investment companies to take a decision to go to destination A or B, this was recognized by UAE as a strategy for the country,” Fahad Al-Gergawi, the CEO of Dubai FDI, said during the 14th Asian Business Leadership Forum (ABLF).

The relationship between talent and investment was the reason for Dubai’s golden visa system, he added.

Last November the UAE approved granting golden visas that allow a 10-year residency for those who meet the criteria, such as doctors and computer, electronics, programming, electrical and biotechnology engineers.

The program was implemented so that talent remained in the UAE and continued “with us in the process of development and achievements,” Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashed Al-Maktoum tweeted in November.

The Gulf country was monitoring the global economy cautiously but it was optimistic about foreign investment, Al-Gergawi said.

READ MORE: Zomato co-founder, World Bank economist and Aster DM Healthcare to speak at Asian leaders event

He believed that one of the reasons for this optimism was that Dubai was one of the only destinations globally to be open amid the pandemic.

At the same event the president of earthday.org, Kathleen Rogers, discussed global environmental issues and how corporations could be encouraged to be more sustainable.

“Corporations will drag their heels until governments force them to change … Going green is inevitable, corporations need a strong signal” from the public as well, she said.

She added that the growing dependence on fossil fuels, such as coal and oil, was worrying.

Another notable speaker was the World Bank’s chief economist for East Asia and Pacific, Aaditya Mattoo, who outlined the economic effects of the pandemic.

According to Mattoo, COVID-19 had caused the slowest growth in the region and it was less than what had been seen in a decade.

He also said the recovery rate in East Asia and the Pacific depended on how countries made their incomes, whether it depended more on manufacturing or tourism.

“China and Malaysia produce manufactured goods, interestingly, unlike most previous crises, demand for those consumer durables has not shrunk,” Mattoo said. These economies were not as affected as those in Thailand and the Philippines, where dependence on tourism and service industries was higher.

But he believed the future of the region would depend on how governments acted and not the virus.

If the region did not take “remedial action” there could be lower growth every year for a decade, Mattoo warned.

The 14th ABLF went virtual this year due to COVID-19.

Other speakers at the event included Gaurav Gupta, co-founder of Zomato, Alisha Moopen, deputy managing director of Aster DM Healthcare, Dr. Ayesha Khanna, CEO and co-founder of ADDO AI Singapore, and the artist Sacha Jafri.

Topics: business economy Asian Business Leadership Forum (ABLF) UAE

Related

Asian Business Leadership Forum launches virtual venue
Corporate News
Asian Business Leadership Forum launches virtual venue
Described as Asia’s most influential leadership platform and following three successful editions in 2020 (Oct. 6, Nov. 5 and Dec. 7), the event is now taking place for the first time at the cutting-edge virtual venue, the ABLF City. (Supplied)
Business & Economy
Zomato co-founder, World Bank economist and Aster DM Healthcare to speak at Asian leaders event

