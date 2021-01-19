You are here

Ataa Educational signs acquisition deal to buy 52% in Al Wasat National Schools

Ataa Educational signs acquisition deal to buy 52% in Al Wasat National Schools
The agreement is subject to the approvals of the General Authority for Competition and other regulatory bodies. (AFP file photo)
Updated 19 January 2021
Argaam

Ataa Educational signs acquisition deal to buy 52% in Al Wasat National Schools

Ataa Educational signs acquisition deal to buy 52% in Al Wasat National Schools
  • Financial due diligence have been completed by an independent consulting office
Ataa Educational Co. signed a 52 percent acquisition agreement with Al Wasat National Schools for Training and Education Co. (a limited liability firm), in exchange for land presented by Ataa, by transferring of land ownership in favor of Al Wasat National Schools (the subject of acquisition).

The company said in a statement to Tadawul that the procedures of the study of financial due diligence were completed by an independent consulting office.

Ataa expects that the financial impact of the acquisition will appear, starting from the fourth quarter of the current financial year ending on July 31, 2021.

The agreement is subject to the approvals of the General Authority for Competition and other regulatory specialized parties to complete it.

Any relevant updates will be announced in due course, the statement added.

In August last year, Ataa signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Al Wasat National Schools Company for Training and Education (a limited liability company) to acquire a 52 percent stake in Al Wasat National Schools for Training and Education Company in Riyadh.

Topics: Education Saudi Arabia

FII confirms over 140 global speakers for 2021 event

FII confirms over 140 global speakers for 2021 event
FII confirms over 140 global speakers for 2021 event

FII confirms over 140 global speakers for 2021 event
  The theme for 2020 will be "The Neo-Renaissance"

Updated 19 January 2021
DUBAI: More than 140 prominent international speakers have been confirmed to speak at this year’s Future Investment Initiative (FII), which will take place on Jan. 27-28.

Some of the top names announced this week include Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdul Aziz bin Salman; David Solomon, chairman and CEO of Goldman Sachs Group; Credit Suisse Group CEO Thomas Gottstein; Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani; Patrick Pouyanné, chairman and CEO of Total; Lord Gerry Grimstone, the UK’s minister of state for trade; Hyperloop One co-founder Josh Giegel; and David Rubenstein, co-founder and co-executive chairman of The Carlyle Group.

The theme for 2020 will be “The Neo-Renaissance,” and due to travel restrictions as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, 60 speakers will attend in-person in Riyadh, while 80 will participate virtually from hubs in New York, Paris, Beijing and Mumbai.

Some of the other speakers will include Yasir Al-Rumayyan, governor of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund and chairman of the FII Institute; Ray Dalio, co-chairman and chief information officer of Bridgewater Associates; Snam CEO Marco Alvarez; Dr. Sultan Al-Jaber, the UAE’s minister of industry and advanced technology, and special envoy and group CEO of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Co.; Eric Cantor, vice chairman and managing director of Moelis & Co.; Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, group chairman and CEO of DP World; and Saudi Investment Minister Khalid Al-Falih,

In addition, delegates can expect to hear from Princess Reema bint Bandar bin Sultan Al-Saud, Saudi ambassador to the US; Dr. Kai Fu Lee, co-founder, chairman and CEO of Sinovation Ventures; Thomas Barrack, executive chairman of Colony Capital; EDF CEO Jean Bernard Lévy; Jean Todt, president of Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile; Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra; and Anthony Scaramucci, founder and managing partner of SkyBridge Capital and former White House director of communications.

Topics: #FII Future Investment Initiative

