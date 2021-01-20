You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia pips Russia to be China’s biggest oil supplier in 2020

Saudi Arabia pips Russia to be China’s biggest oil supplier in 2020

Saudi Arabia pips Russia to be China’s biggest oil supplier in 2020
Oil demand in China, the world’s top oil importer, remained strong last year even as the coronavirus crisis hammered global appetite. (AFP file photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/g7sup

Updated 14 sec ago
Reuters

Saudi Arabia pips Russia to be China’s biggest oil supplier in 2020

Saudi Arabia pips Russia to be China’s biggest oil supplier in 2020
  • Oil demand in China, the world’s top oil importer, remained strong last year
  • Saudi shipments to China in 2020 rose 1.9 percent from a year earlier to 84.92 million tons
Updated 14 sec ago
Reuters

BEIJING/SINGAPORE: Saudi Arabia, the world’s biggest oil exporter, beat Russia to keep its ranking as China’s top crude supplier in 2020, Chinese government data showed on Wednesday.
Oil demand in China, the world’s top oil importer, remained strong last year even as the coronavirus crisis hammered global appetite.
Chinese imports rose 7.3 percent to a record of 542.4 million tons or 10.85 million barrels per day (bpd).
Saudi shipments to China in 2020 rose 1.9 percent from a year earlier to 84.92 million tons, or about 1.69 million bpd, data from the General Administration of Chinese Customs showed.
Russia was a close second with shipments of 83.57 million tons, or 1.67 million bpd, up 7.6 percent from 2019, the data showed.
In December, Saudi supplies were 6.94 million tons, down 0.8 percent from the same month a year earlier, while Russian volumes fell 15.7 percent to 6.2 million tons.
China’s imports of US oil more than tripled in 2020 to 19.76 million tons, or 394,000 bpd, compared to a year earlier, as companies bought crude under a trade deal between Washington and Beijing.
Imports were 3.6 million tons in December.
China’s total purchases of major US energy products, including crude, liquefied natural gas, propane, butane and coal, were worth $9.784 billion in 2020, about 38.7 percent of the $25.3 billion target set out in the Phase 1 trade deal.
Saudi Arabia has played catch up as a supplier since November by cutting prices to woo customers, overtaking Russia, which had led for most of 2020 with more flexible transport options and geographical proximity to Chinese refiners.
US sanctions nearly choked off oil exports from Iran and Venezuela, while Iraq was the main beneficiary.
Iraq’s oil exports to China rose 16.1 percent to 60.12 million tons in 2020, making it China’s third largest oil supplier.
Cashing in on lower prices and with aggressive marketing to China’s independent refiners, Brazil expanded oil exports to China to become its fourth biggest supplier last year.
Brazil’s oil exports to China rose 5.1 percent to 42.19 million tons.

Topics: energy Oil Saudi Arabia Russia China Markets

Related

China’s crude oil imports fall as buying frenzy fades
Business & Economy
China’s crude oil imports fall as buying frenzy fades
Special Oil world tries to read Chinese post-pandemic demand
Business & Economy
Oil world tries to read Chinese post-pandemic demand

WEF: Coronavirus to remain ‘clear and present danger’

WEF: Coronavirus to remain ‘clear and present danger’
Updated 20 January 2021
Frank Kane

WEF: Coronavirus to remain ‘clear and present danger’

WEF: Coronavirus to remain ‘clear and present danger’
  • Disease the top risk to global security and livelihoods over the next two years
  • ‘The immediate human and economic cost of COVID-19 is severe’
Updated 20 January 2021
Frank Kane

DUBAI: The risk from infectious diseases remains a “clear and present danger” even as vaccines are being rolled out to counter the effects of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, according to the World Economic Forum (WEF).

In its latest annual Global Risk Report, most respondents said that disease was the top risk to global security and livelihoods over the next two years.

In the medium to long term, they were worried about financial crises in the shape of asset bubbles arising from the pandemic economic crisis, and over the next 10 years the “existential threat” of weapons of mass destruction was the biggest fear.

In the gloomiest risk report for many years, the WEF said: “The immediate human and economic cost of COVID-19 is severe. It threatens to scale back years of progress on reducing poverty and inequality and to further weaken social cohesion and global cooperation.

“Job losses, a widening digital divide, disrupted social interactions, and abrupt shifts in markets could lead to dire consequences and lost opportunities for large parts of the global population.

“The ramifications — in the form of social unrest, political fragmentation, and geopolitical tensions — will shape the effectiveness of our responses to the other key threats of the next decade; cyberattacks, weapons of mass destruction and, most notably, climate change,” it added.

Environmental issues were also a key concern of respondents to the risk survey, with the likelihood of extreme weather, climate change failure, and human environmental damage the top three risks rated most likely.

Klaus Schwab, the founder and executive chairman of the WEF, and Saadia Zahidi, its managing director, said that the WEF had been warning of the danger of pandemics since 2006.

“In 2020, the risk of a global pandemic became reality. As governments, businesses, and societies survey the damage inflicted over the last year, strengthening strategic foresight is now more important than ever.

“In some cases, disparities in health outcomes, technology, or workforce opportunities are the direct result of the dynamics the pandemic created. In others, already present societal divisions have widened, straining weak safety nets and economic structures beyond capacity,” they added.

Some countries in the Middle East have handled the pandemic crisis relatively well, the WEF said. “Capacities and responses varied greatly but relatively young populations may have spared the region from higher death tolls; however, data in some locations are uncertain.

“Some nations with advanced medical systems and regimes able to enforce lockdowns and other social restrictions along with border controls have managed successive waves of infections.

“Other, poorer nations, and those that are fragile and in conflict situations, however, are suffering exacerbated economic and humanitarian challenges,” the report said.

The WEF highlighted the problems of young people, whom it labelled “pandemials.” It said: “The world’s youth have faced exceptional pressures in the past decade and are particularly vulnerable to missing out altogether on the opportunities of the next.”

Topics: WEF Coronavirus

Related

China economy grows in 2020 as rebound from coronavirus gains
Business & Economy
China economy grows in 2020 as rebound from coronavirus gains
A protester holds up a placard at a demonstration in London in October against mandatory vaccinations. A leading Muslim scholar in Canada warned people not to believe conspiracy theories about the coronavirus vaccine. (AFP/File Photo)
Middle-East
Don’t fall for COVID-19 vaccine conspiracies, warns Muslim scholar

Latest updates

Rappers Kodak Black and Lil Wayne among 73 pardoned on Trump’s last day
Kodak Black was originally supposed to serve his 46-month prison sentence until 2022. File/AFP
Saudi Arabia pips Russia to be China’s biggest oil supplier in 2020
Saudi Arabia pips Russia to be China’s biggest oil supplier in 2020
No-go for Joe Exotic: Donald Trump’s pardon list omits ‘Tiger King’
No-go for Joe Exotic: Donald Trump’s pardon list omits ‘Tiger King’
Istanbul court resumes trial of Turks in Ghosn escape case
Istanbul court resumes trial of Turks in Ghosn escape case
Models Tina Kunakey, Leila Nda star in latest Alaia campaign
Tina Kunakey stars in Alaia Spring 2021 RTW campaign. Supplied

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.