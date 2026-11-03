DUBAI: Lebanese couturier Zuhair Murad has teamed up with Canadian footwear and accessories brand Aldo for a limited-edition collection that brings his signature red-carpet glamour to a wider audience.

The 20-piece capsule, which launched globally on Nov. 2, marks Murad’s first collaboration with a mass-market fashion brand and Aldo’s first partnership with a couture house.

The collection features platform sandals, pointed-toe slingback heels, evening bags, jewelry and eyewear, with prices ranging from $40 to $300.

Drawing inspiration from Murad’s couture creations, the designs feature metallic gold finishes, glittering embellishments, sculptural heels, snakeskin-inspired textures and celestial motifs.

“In designing this collection, it was important for me to create pieces that remain true to the DNA of the House,” said Zuhair Murad in a statement. “I wanted to mix the spirit of couture with versatility and wearability. Partnering with Aldo, a brand with a global footprint, presented an opportunity to bring the refinement of our House to a wider audience. Every design was created to inspire sophistication, allowing more people to experience the craftsmanship, glamour and artistry that define Zuhair Murad.”

The collaboration, reportedly two-and-a-half years in the making, will be available across about 25 markets, including in the Middle East.

Founded in Beirut in 1997, Murad’s fashion house has become a fixture on international red carpets, dressing celebrities including Jennifer Lopez, Taylor Swift and Zendaya.

The collection is available through select Aldo stores and online, with the retailer also planning a launch event in the UAE in early November.