DUBAI: Jordan’s Saudi-born Princess Rajwa Al-Hussein wore a blue dress by British label Temperley London as she attended the opening of the third ordinary session of the country’s 20th parliament in Amman this week.

She joined King Abdullah II and Queen Rania, as well as her husband, Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah, for the occasion, at which the king delivered the Speech from the Throne before members of the Senate and the House of Representatives.

For the event, Princess Rajwa chose the label’s Madame sheath dress, a long-sleeved midi style in a tonal floral brocade print.

The design featured a high neckline with a keyhole cut-out, softly gathered shoulders and a flowing skirt that fell to mid-calf.

She paired the dress with a gray Sac de Jour handbag from French fashion house Saint Laurent and gray suede pumps by Italian footwear label Gianvito Rossi, and wore her long brown hair loose in soft waves.

Queen Rania, meanwhile, wore a deep purple velvet thobe by local label Funtazza Designs. The custom piece offered a modern take on the traditional Al-Madraqa design from the Karak region, swapping its usual black background for purple.

Temperley London, founded by British designer Alice Temperley, is known for its romantic, embellished dresses and counts Britain’s Princess of Wales among its clients.

Princess Rajwa has worn both international labels and Arab designers on official outings.

In May, she marked Jordan’s 80th Independence Day in a sky blue gown by Jordanian designer Reema Dahbour, featuring calligraphy on its cuffs drawn from a Fairuz song about Jordan.

In August, she attended the graduation of Al-Hussein Technical University’s sixth cohort in an all-gray look by Japanese label Toga Archives.

Born Rajwa Khalid Al-Saif in Riyadh in 1994, the princess studied architecture at Syracuse University in New York and worked at a design studio in Riyadh before marrying Crown Prince Hussein in Amman in June 2023.

The couple welcomed their first child, Princess Iman, in August 2024. She is the first grandchild of King Abdullah II and Queen Rania.