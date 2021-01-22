You are here

  • Home
  • Turkish defense chief’s Iraqi visit: What to expect? 

Opinion

Sinem Cengiz

Turkey keen to expand its links with Iraq and KRG

Author
Read article

Turkish defense chief’s Iraqi visit: What to expect? 

Turkish Minister of Defense Hulusi Akar, center, at Army Command Control Center in Ankara during the military operation dubbed Claw-Tiger against PKK elements in Iraqi Kurdistan, June 17, 2020. (AFP)
Turkish Minister of Defense Hulusi Akar, center, at Army Command Control Center in Ankara during the military operation dubbed Claw-Tiger against PKK elements in Iraqi Kurdistan, June 17, 2020. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/wdhhr

Updated 22 January 2021
MENEKSE TOKYAY

Turkish defense chief’s Iraqi visit: What to expect? 

Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar’s recent visit to Iraq and Iraqi Kurdistan has sparked speculation about an imminent joint military operation between Ankara, Baghdad and Irbil inside Iraqi territory against the Kurds. (Reuters/File Photo)
  • Turkey’s President Erdogan hinted at a looming operation against the PKK in Iraq’s Sinjar, saying, “We can come suddenly one night”
  • Ankara’s military action against PKK elements in 2020 was widely condemned by Baghdad because of aerial bombardment of border villages
Updated 22 January 2021
MENEKSE TOKYAY

ANKARA: Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar’s recent visit to Iraq and Iraqi Kurdistan has sparked speculation about an imminent joint military operation between Ankara, Baghdad and Irbil inside Iraqi territory against the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK). 

On Friday, Turkey’s President Erdogan hinted at the looming operation against PKK in Iraq’s Sinjar, saying, “We can come suddenly one night,” using the same sentence he used during previous Syria offensives. 

Ankara’s military action against the PKK in summertime both from air and ground was widely condemned by Baghdad because of the aerial bombardment of the border villages and the death of two senior Iraqi border officials. Both sides had to spend months on restoring good terms.  

Since the early 1990s, Turkey has conducted several cross-border operations against the PKK in northern Iraq after its military targets were hit from PKK’s Iraqi bases. 

Opinion

This section contains relevant reference points, placed in (Opinion field)

On Monday, Akar visited Baghdad and met Iraqi officials before heading to Irbil where he talked with Kurdish officials, including Kurdistan Prime Minister Masrour Barzani and Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Tuesday. 

Ankara is aiming to conduct an extensive offensive in the northern Iraqi town of Sinjar to target hideouts of the PKK, but this time on a tripartite basis rather than a go-it-alone one. 

This issue was also raised during Akar’s meeting with Iraqi officials. Akar told Anadolu Agency that Baghdad pledged to remove the terrorists from Sinjar soon, while Turkey was also ready to assist it to do so if asked. 

The Turkish defense chief also said they would maintain “mutual exchange of information and form suitable mechanisms to exchange information.” 

He also thanked Irbil and Baghdad for their assumed disposition to exchange information on the PKK. 

To secure its strategic interests, Turkey also intends to build more temporary military bases in northern Iraq in addition to the existing 10 in the region. 

Yerevan Saeed, a Washington-based Middle Eastern affairs analyst, thinks that this could indicate preparations for massive military operations by Turkey in spring. 

“At the moment, the weather and the topography is too treacherous for any successful military actions,” he told Arab News. 

In the past, the PKK has often blamed the ruling Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) for sharing intelligence reports with Ankara about the group’s location and moves in the region, although the KDP, which is opposed to the presence of the PKK in northern Iraq, has firmly denied these allegations. 

The KRG faces a balancing act because on one hand it refuses Ankara’s request for joining forces against the PKK, while on the other it has concerns about any intra-Kurdish fighting in the region. 

PKK-affiliated groups, namely the Sinjar Resistance Units (YBS) that fought Daesh in Sinjar in 2014, are still active in the area, especially around Mount Sinjar and its surrounding areas. Ankara has targeted YBS’s members several times in the past. 

While the PKK is listed as a terrorist movement by Washington, the YBS is not. 

Bilgay Duman, coordinator of Iraq Studies at Ankara-based think-tank ORSAM, doesn’t expect an imminent tripartite operation in Iraq due to the disagreements between the parties about what constitutes a “terror group.” 

“They still disagree about how to consider the PKK-affiliated groups in Iraq. On the other hand, realities on the ground are different. Therefore, I expect tripartite coordination with to-the-point operations against the zones where the PKK fighters are concentrated. It will be the best option for now,” he told Arab News. 

According to Duman, Baghdad and Irbil have differentiated between the threats and they do not target those groups who do not pose domestic security challenges to them. 

“The YBS is widely involved with the Iran-backed Hashd Al-Shaabi militia group, which funds and arms it,” he said. 

Experts also note that the regional policies of the new US administration under Joe Biden will be a determinant for the dynamics within Iraq and the shape of the potential Turkish operation. 

National Security Council coordinator for the Middle East and North Africa Brett McGurk’s partnership with local Kurdish groups in the region will also affect calculations. 

Although Ankara considers any partnership involving the Kurds, be it in Iraq or Syria, as a menace, McGurk was against the Iraqi Kurds’ referendum on independence in 2017. 

“The US is currently trying to eliminate the PKK, which it considers a terror group, and to strengthen the local Kurdish groups instead. On the other hand, as long as the PKK challenges the KDP’s authority and legitimacy in northern Iraq and targets big cities, we can expect a more aligned approach between Ankara, Baghdad Irbil,” Duman said. 

However, for Saeed, it unlikely that the Iraqi or the Kurdish side becomes part of any Turkish military operations in the Kurdistan region. 

“But sharing intelligence could be an element of such coordination and cooperation,” he said. 

Topics: Turkey Iraq Iraqi Kurdistan Hulusi Akar

Related

Turkey begins second wave of operations against PKK in Iraq
Middle-East
Turkey begins second wave of operations against PKK in Iraq
Turkey launches air strike on Iraqi Kurdistan after killing of diplomat
Middle-East
Turkey launches air strike on Iraqi Kurdistan after killing of diplomat

UN envoy calls for greater sense of urgency in Syrian peace efforts

UN envoy calls for greater sense of urgency in Syrian peace efforts
Updated 23 January 2021
Ephrem Kossaify

UN envoy calls for greater sense of urgency in Syrian peace efforts

UN envoy calls for greater sense of urgency in Syrian peace efforts
  • Geir Pederson wants enhanced international diplomacy, and tighter focus on progress in drafting new constitution
  • The fifth session of the Small Body of the Syrian Constitutional Committee begins in Geneva on Monday
Updated 23 January 2021
Ephrem Kossaify

NEW YORK: Geir Pedersen, the UN’s special envoy for Syria, on Friday called for “more serious and cooperative” international diplomacy as part of political efforts to improve the lives of the Syrian people and develop a vision for the future of their country.

Speaking ahead of the fifth session of the Small Body of the Syrian Constitutional Committee, which begins on Monday in Geneva, he also urged committee members to focus their efforts and work more effectively to speed up progress on constitutional reform.

Pedersen expressed hope that much-needed international engagement with the peace process is now possible.

“After all, despite the differences, key states are continuing to reaffirm their commitment to Resolution 2254,” he added, referring to the UN Security Council resolution, adopted in 2015, that calls for a ceasefire and political settlement in Syria.

Pedersen, who briefed the Security Council this week on the latest developments, highlighted the fact that five foreign armies are active in Syria and “violations of Syrian sovereignty and territorial integrity (have been) going on for years.”

Although the ceasefire agreement reached by Russia and Turkey in the northwest of the country resulted in a de-escalation of hostilities, Pedersen warned that this relative calm remains fragile.

UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File) 

“All of these issues cannot be sorted out by the Syrians alone,” he said. (They) need an international cooperation (and) a real exchange of views (among all parties).

“If that political will is lacking it would be very, very difficult to move this process forward ... if you leave this to the UN alone, we will not be able to succeed.”

Top on the agenda on Monday will be discussion of the basic principles of the Syrian constitution. Pedersen said he has been meeting with the two co-chairs of the committee on a regular basis, and has also had intensive discussions with the “Middle Third” civil-society group, which includes society activists and experts and other independents from inside and outside of Syria.

His experiences during the past year, he said, lead him to believe there is potential for finding common ground. No single actor or group of actors can impose its will on Syria or settle the conflict alone — they must work together, he added.

The time has now come for the co-chairs of the Constitutional Committee to organize and focus its efforts by establishing “more effective and operational working methods,” Pedersen said, so that they can begin to move forward from preparing constitutional reforms to actually drafting them, and agreeing on clear agendas and discussion topics for future meetings.

“There needs to be more urgency (in) delivering progress in this process,” he added.

As he saluted the work of civil society groups and “all the Syrians who do what they can to improve the situation on the ground and support a political process,” Pedersen singled out women in particular for praise. He has been particularly proactive in seeking input from the Women’s Advisory Board.

“It is a priority for all of us to make sure that we have full participation of Syrian women in the political process,” he said. “(Promoting) their core constitutional rights is central for me, as the facilitator of the work of the Constitutional Committee.”

Asked about plans for large-scale prisoner swaps, Pedersen said that although this is not on the agenda for the talks in Geneva this week, it is always part of his own agenda. The disappointment over the lack of progress on the issue so far means “that we should work even harder” on it, he added.

“This is a file that really has an impact on nearly every Syrian family, and it needs to be addressed,” he said. “(I) have appealed (for) more information on the missing. (We) need to see the early release of women, children, the elderly and the sick, and I think (nothing) should stop that from happening.”

The members of the Small Body of the Syrian Constitutional Committee are due to arrive in Geneva on Saturday, and Pedersen will consult with the co-chairs over the weekend before the main talks begin on Monday.

Asked whether he expects this latest round of negotiations to be a success for the UN, Pedersen said: “I really do not think this is the question; the question (is) whether it is a success for the Syrian people and (their) aspirations.

“My hope has been that the Constitutional Committee, if it is handled in the correct manner, could start to build trust and (be) a door-opener for a broader political process.

“But the (committee) cannot work in isolation ... we need political will from the different parties to be able to move forward.”

He added: “The (committee) is just one aspect, and it is not the one aspect that will solve the Syrian crisis. If we are to see changes in the situation on the ground, there are other factors that need to be discussed.”

Topics: Syrian conflict Geir Pedersen UN Security Council resolution 2254

Related

UN says 12 murdered in Syria camp in two weeks
UN says 12 murdered in Syria camp in two weeks
Special UN Security Council bickers as Syrians continue to suffer
Middle-East
UN Security Council bickers as Syrians continue to suffer

Latest updates

UN envoy calls for greater sense of urgency in Syrian peace efforts
UN envoy calls for greater sense of urgency in Syrian peace efforts
Asia to dominate Davos virtual forum as virus-hit West struggles
Asia to dominate Davos virtual forum as virus-hit West struggles
Musk to offer $100m prize for ‘best’ carbon capture tech
Musk to offer $100m prize for ‘best’ carbon capture tech
Investors fret about economic impact of fresh COVID-19 shocks
Investors fret about economic impact of fresh COVID-19 shocks
Schlumberger echoes rivals’ oil recovery predictions
Schlumberger echoes rivals’ oil recovery predictions

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.